Lectrosonics Sponsors Sound is Essential Contest

Lectrosonics is supporting the Sound is Essential creativity contest to emphasize that no matter the medium, sound is critical.

“We are very excited about the responses to Sound is Essential that we have received from industry friends, colleagues, and related companies who have been making their own creative content,” said Karl Winkler, vice president of marketing and sales for Lectrosonics. “Sound is the basis of any media—the foundation of the message and the communication between people. We want to emphasize that sound should always get equal billing, equal care, and equal attention in any production.”

To enter the Sound is Essential contest, users can upload videos to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or TikTok by January 31, and use #lectrosonics and #soundisessential.

The Sound is Essential videos should be short, creative, and focused on demonstrating the importance of sound. For instance, with the sound of the video absent altogether, viewers will likely wonder “what went wrong” at first, while they try to figure out why they can’t hear anything. This content may be in the form of product introductions, instructional videos, tips and tricks, videos, and the like.



Representatives from the company will review all the videos during the first week of February, and pick the most creative entries to win prizes.

1st prize: $500 gift certificate for purchase towards Lectrosonics products or services at any authorized Lectrosonics retailer.

2nd prize: $250 gift certificate for purchase towards Lectrosonics products or services at any authorized Lectrosonics retailer.

3rd prize: $100 gift certificate for purchase towards Lectrosonics products or services at any authorized Lectrosonics retailer.

A set of “Sound is Essential” end titles and a “whisper” sound file are available free of charge by visiting https://www.lectrosonics.com/sound-is-essential.html. All are invited to let creative juices flow and help support colleagues in the AV and related industries.