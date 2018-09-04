Lectrosonics Introduces RPS4 Universal DC Power Supply

The What: Lectrosonics has introduced the RPS4, a high-reliability universal DC power supply with redundant internal supply modules.

The What Else: The RPS4 supplies four 12V DC thread-locking (LZR type) taps, each providing up to 1.5 amps. Two internal power supplies and two temperature-controlled fans operate in a failover mode for an automatic backup in the event one of them fails. Individual 2A automotive blade-type fuses protect each 12V tap from overload or direct short. The unit can be powered by 100 to 240V AC, 50/60Hz. Output DC ripple is less than 20mV. The unit ships with both two 12-inch and two 18-inch DC supply cables.

“The RPS4 is a perfect companion to our Venue and Venue 2 receivers, Duet M2T transmitters, and IFBT4 IFB transmitters,” said Karl Winkler, VP of sales at service at Lectrosonics. “Our users and dealers have asked for a highly reliable rack-type power supply for use in a variety of professional applications, such as broadcast, theater, touring, and houses of worship, and this unit will fill those needs nicely.”

The Bottom Line: The unit is designed as a 12V DC source for low-voltage devices such as wireless microphone receivers, IEM transmitters, IFB transmitters, and audio signal processing equipment. The 1RU chassis eliminates the need for a separate power strip with individual DC supplies for each device. The RPS4 is well suited for use in broadcast, theater, touring, houses of worship, and many other professional applications.

The RPS4 is available now with an MSRP of $2,290.