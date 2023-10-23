Pioneer PRO AUDIO Transports Visitors to a Miami Restaurant’s Island Theme

Made in DR is a lively Miami restaurant and bar bringing Dominican Republic cuisine, energy, and music to the city’s Wynwood neighborhood. To help transport visitors to the restaurant’s island theme and immerse them in the Dominican lifestyle, the venue deployed a sound system built using Pioneer PRO AUDIO’s technology.

Before opening in March 2022 owners of Made in DR, Ray Cuevas, Lex Prez, and Wilkens, made it a goal to reflect Dominican roots in every aspect of the venue. Since its opening, guests have continued to visit for the venue’s friendly and authentic atmosphere, from authentic Dominican food to music to dancing and live concerts.

To create a pleasant and memorable atmosphere throughout Made in DR’s diverse spaces, including a nightclub, lunch spot, and dining area, the owners understood the importance of having a sound system that balances energy and versatility. To ensure this standard would be met, they enlisted Mike Piscitelli, CEO at Soundworx Pro Audio and his partners Keith Macaluso and Michael Zielny, to provide their industry knowledge and experience for the installation.

Piscitelli and his team combined Pioneer PRO AUDIO’s XY Series and CM Series, with its K Series Amplifiers throughout the venue to create a high-quality sound system by utilizing the product’s audio capabilities to combine power and technology.

“With such a versatile space, we knew we needed an audio system that could adapt,” Piscitelli explained. “We had used Pioneer PRO AUDIO’s technology in previous projects and recognized its flexibility to adjust to the ever-changing landscapes of multi-zoned venues would be a great solution for Made in DR’s audio needs.”

Given the venue’s various audio needs, Piscitelli chose Pioneer PRO AUDIO’s XY Loudspeaker Series as an essential element of the solution. The series’ unique high- and mid-range blended design produces a tightly-controlled sound dispersion for an extraordinarily natural sound. This powerful wave throws a great distance, filling all corners of a room with bass, punch, and clarity for the audience.

Additionally, Piscitelli’s team utilized Pioneer PRO AUDIO’s K Series Amplifiers to optimize the performance of the club’s loudspeaker system with presets and networked DSP. The compact 2-Channel professional power amplifiers with DSP and AESOP Ethernet interface amps combine industry-leading energy efficiency with high power output for maximum performance.

“Choosing the right combination of products for the audio system can get complicated, especially in this type of venue,” Piscitelli added. “That was a huge reason we selected Pioneer PRO AUDIO because it is durable and reliable. The technology complements each other, making it user-friendly for the staff while providing peace of mind to the installer.”

To meet the venue’s need to conceal systems in certain areas, Pioneer PRO AUDIO’s CM Loudspeaker Series was the perfect addition to complement the XY Series. Strategically placed throughout the venue the 4-inch surface mount loudspeakers are ideal for decreet installation in a variety of indoor or outdoor spaces where reliability is crucial.

“The Made in DR installation is an opportunity for visitors to experience the magic that can come from combining sound, conversation, and movement to form an environment that celebrates culture and identity,” noted David Sullivan, Director of Business Development at Pioneer PRO AUDIO. “We are proud that our products were able to aid in creating perfect chemistry between sound and presence in each space.”