KV2 Audio Launches D Series Amplifiers with Onboard Control, Diagnostics

The What: KV2 recently introduced its new D Series amplifiers with onboard control and diagnostics. The new models include ESR 3000D, ESR 2800D, ESP 2000D, SL3000D, and VHD 3200D.

The What Else: D Series amplifiers offer the option to set up gains, operate mutes, configure the limiters, or select filter, EQ, and bridge modes depending on the model, while the diagnostics section provides information on the temperature of heatsinks, mains voltage, real-time health checking, and the output levels relative to limiting. This is a crucial feature for the increasing requirement of monitored loudspeaker systems in public spaces. Amplifiers may be set up individually or in groups using the new KV2 Control & Diagnostics software tool, including saving and recalling presets, or show files. Configuration and monitoring are accessible either via the front panel or remotely via any Windows or Mac OS device.

“Finally, our users can now benefit from control without compromise as well as real-time monitoring and system diagnostics—elements which are vital when running large systems,” said George Krampera Sr., KV2 Audio founder. “Our customers no longer have to rely on third-party solutions that inevitably affect the sound. By embracing digital technology for control where it is suited, but maintaining the fastest, highest quality analog electronics for the audio path where it is needed, we have developed a revolutionary hybrid solution that offers user friendly operation while maintaining the integrity of audiophile reproduction.”

The Bottom Line: KV2’s D Series amplifiers use a range of topologies including Class AB for high-frequency response, a high-current switching topology on low frequencies, and consistent power delivery that features toroidal transformers hand-wound in the Czech factory, specific for each model. The very first deployment of D Series amplifiers is at the Volksoper or People’s Opera in Vienna where 56 units are in use every day.