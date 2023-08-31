Left Lane Capital Renovation Includes K-array Loudspeakers

Located in Brooklyn, NY, the Left Lane Capital corporate building overlooks the waters of the East River. There is no better view than on the 20th floor, where a full K-array system was installed in March as part of a complete renovation of the space.

Specified and installed by Architech Designs, the project was in collaboration with the Ovadia Bros, New York fashion designers (and twin brothers) who provided interior design and furnishing direction. Having previously deployed K-array products in similar projects, Architech Designs opted for a full K-array sound system to work seamlessly with other integrated technology, including custom Crestron control, Ketra lighting, 100-inch Sony display, 4K videoconferencing cameras, and soundproofed huddle pods.

The 20th floor of the Left Lane Capital corporate building included K-array audio solutions as part of its recent renovation. (Image credit: K-array)

"While initially designed for background music, K-array's headroom and output allowed for the open-area speaker system to provide exceptional audio,” explained Robert D’Amico, project manager at Architect Designs. “The end result is a system that caters for all occasions, from company functions to cocktail parties.”

The high-end corporate install called for a minimal yet style-focused approach. The discreet design of K-array’s products allowed Ovadia Bros. to design a stylish, minimal interior without the need to work around bulky loudspeakers.

“We chose K-array for their ability to deliver the world-class sound, performance, and reliability we were seeking,” explained Noah Siber-Sanderowitz, former operations manager at Architech Designs. “The goal was to deliver a world-class audio-video conferencing experience for the conference rooms, a sleek yet powerful office-wide music system for distributed audio, and an immersive audio system for the sensory room.”

K-array’s products were able to overcome the acoustical challenge of concrete walls while still providing high-quality sound. The audio system consists of 12 Tornado KT2 point source loudspeakers, four Vyper KV52 ultra-slim column loudspeakers, and two KU210 and eight KU44 Rumble subwoofers. Slimline Vyper column loudspeakers are in the main boardroom.

The stylish sensory room delivers immersive audio with two Tornado loudspeakers and two Rumble subwoofers. (Image credit: K-array)

Discreet yet powerful Tornado loudspeakers were used in the sensory room, which features a minimalistic design despite being packed with advanced technology. “The sensory room is a really special room with immersive audio provided by two Tornado loudspeakers and two Rumble subwoofers,” said Siber-Sanderowitz. “K-array's aesthetic-driven designs gave us the ability to blend the speakers into the space whilst providing class-leading sound. The client is thrilled with the performance and result, which looks as good as it sounds.”