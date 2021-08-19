KRK Enhances Studio-Quality KNS Headphones

The What: KRK is enhancing its acclaimed studio-quality headphone offerings with the new KNS 6402 and KNS 8402. Building on its renowned KNS 6400 and 8400 headphone models, KRK enhances the durability and comfort of its headphone offerings with these updated models. Delivering an accurate listening experience in a high-performance package, KNS 6402 and 8402 headphones are packed with features that provide musicians and producers of all levels with reliable tools for educated ears. Additionally, the 8402 has a sleek new look designed for professional studio applications, while the 6402 holds true to the traditional at-home producer's style.

The What Else: Whether deploying KRK KNS headphones for studio tracking, editing, mixing or for any general listening applications, KNS headphones are fit for the job. With a closed-back circumaural (around the ear) design, both the KNS 8402 and KNS 6402 headphones offer an extremely comfortable listening experience to support music producers through long studio sessions, without any fatigue. Also, the headband features a self-aligning yoke system to ensure the best possible fit.

The KNS 6402 model features acoustic cellular foam pads and provides up to 26 dBA of isolation with a 122 dB maximum SPL rating and a frequency response of 10 Hz-22 kHz. The KNS 8402 headphones feature memory foam pads with premium leatherette covers, offering superior comfort during long hours of listening and recording sessions. The KNS 8402 headphones provide up to 30 dBA of isolation to block out even more external noise and feature a slightly higher SPL with a 124 dB maximum SPL rating and a frequency response of 5 Hz-23 kHz.

The Bottom Line: Ideal for a range of applications, both in and out of the studio, KNS headphones feature a wide frequency response and dynamic range, excellent stereo imaging, and consistent voicing. With clear and detailed sound, KNS headphones have extremely low distortion, and the isolating foam pads significantly reduce any bleed into microphones when recording.