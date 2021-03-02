Kramer Launches Two New Hybrid Learning Solutions

The What: Kramer has launched two new hybrid education solutions—Kramer EDU-Hybrid-ZR and Kramer EDU-Hybrid-1—designed to help teachers get back to the classroom with real-time solutions.

The What Else: EDU-Hybrid-ZR creates an intuitive learning environment with one display utilized for video conference participants, and a second separate screen for sharable lesson content. This supports up to 4K resolution and can be combined with any of Kramer’s powered speakers for crystal clear audio and an immersive learning environment. Using a dedicated Kramer KT-107Z touch panel, teachers simply launch Zoom Rooms to begin the session.

EDU-Hybrid-1 is a software agnostic wireless presentation and collaboration solution that enables teachers to easily connect and present lessons from any wireless device to in-class and remote students simultaneously. Lecturers launch their preferred Windows-based video conferencing platform and automatically connect to professional grade microphones and speakers to enhance the two-way communication. This integrates with their preferred in-room teaching displays including projectors and interactive whiteboards and provides access to cloud storage for saved documents.

The Bottom Line: Kramer EDU-Hybrid-ZR is a Zoom Rooms solution that starts lessons at the touch of a button with no personal device needed. Kramer EDU-Hybrid-1 is a software agnostic wireless presentation and collaboration solution. Both facilitate unique integration with Kramer Control to allow all classroom devices to be controlled from one user interface, streamlining the presentation process.