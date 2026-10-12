Pro AV Newsmakers: Another Pro AV Acquisition and Watchfire Has a New CEO

October has already started with some big Pro AV news as yet another acquisition was announced last week. TD SYNNEX has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BlueStar, a specialty distributor recognized for its expertise in digital signage, data capture, and security technologies.

The combination is expected to provide customers and vendors with access to broader technology offerings, expanded resources, and specialized capabilities while preserving the expertise that has defined BlueStar’s success. Ryan Girvin, CEO, BlueStar, said the opportunity to join TD SYNNEX would allow the company to maintain those strengths and expand "the resources, capabilities, and opportunities available to the partners we serve." You can read our full coverage from last Wednesday here.

There was plenty more to go around. Get caught up with this week's Pro AV Newsmakers.

People News

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﻿USSI Global Names Ed McGivern Chief Revenue Officer

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USSI Global has appointed media technology and transformational executive leader Ed McGivern as chief revenue officer (CRO). McGivern now leads USSI Global’s go-to-market strategy, customer acquisition and revenue expansion.



McGivern brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience to USSI Global, with a track record of building high-performing sales organizations, accelerating revenue growth and helping technology businesses successfully navigate periods of transformation. His experience includes senior commercial leadership positions with some of the broadcast and media technology industry’s most recognized brands, including Harris Broadcast/Imagine Communications, Grass Valley/Snell Advanced Media and Tektronix. Most recently, McGivern started and served as president and general manager of Appear U.S., which he launched in January 2022.

Watchfire Names Doug Waldal as CEO

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Watchfire has appointed Doug Waldal as its new CEO. Succeeding former CEO Steve Harriott, Waldal brings deep experience leading businesses that manufacture complex electronic, electromechanical, and engineered-to-order products, and he’s developed a keen understanding of tech-enabled manufacturing and commercial models.

Most recently, Waldal was CEO of 80/20, a provider of premium, configurable modular framing solutions for a range of end markets. Prior to 80/20, he was COO for Echo Engineering & Production Supplies from 2019 to 2021; president and CEO of Nortek's GTO Access Systems from 2015 to 2018; VP and general manager, broadcast and AV solutions for Belden for six years; and held commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibility for Newell Brands.

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Events and Collaborations

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Cotswold Outdoor Group Expands In-Store Retail Media Strategy with Broadsign and IUF

Broadsign and in-store media integrator IUF announced a collaboration with U.K. retailer, Cotswold Outdoor Group, to expand its retail media network (RMN) with a scalable in-store advertising infrastructure. The upgrade provides a unified workflow that streamlines media planning, management, and measurement in-store and across onsite and offsite channels. It enables Cotswold’s brand partners to seamlessly execute omnichannel ad campaigns that engage shoppers at the point of purchase and beyond.

Broadsign, Cotswold Outdoor Group, and IUF designed the network with long-term growth in mind. It presently includes 149 till, shelf, totem, large format, and front-of-store displays across 23 stores, which are powered by the Broadsign Platform (specifically the Broadsign CMS and Ad Server) and support a range of media.

The Broadsign Platform is helping to streamline operations and centralize content management and network health monitoring. The technology is also advancing screen monetization opportunities by scheduling ads, automating yield, and balancing complex campaign rules to help Cotswold Outdoor Group capture optimal revenue. With IUF’s ongoing deployment and support, the infrastructure allows the retailer to manage and scale in-store media operations efficiently while maintaining a reliable shopper and advertiser experience.

Korbyt to Host Inaugural Partner and Customer Event

Korbyt wil host Korbyt Connect 2026, the company’s inaugural partner and customer event. Taking place Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the event will be held at Korbyt’s headquarters, which has been reimagined as a living showcase of the company’s digital signage and space management solutions.

Korbyt Connect 2026 is designed to bring the company’s customer and partner community together for direct access to Korbyt’s leadership team, hands-on certified training and a firsthand look at where the company’s product roadmap is headed. It is sponsored by Crestron as Platinum Sponsor, along with Gold Sponsors BrightSign, NEAT, Avocor, and Sony Professional Display Solutions, with additional participation from Korbyt’s systems integrator and technology partner community.

Workplace of the Future Brings Personalized Immersive Experiences to New York City

Zenapptic will present “Workplace of the Future” at TAD in New York City on October 14, 2026. Sponsored by Nanolumens, Salamander Designs, and One Times Square, the event invites guests to explore how immersive environments and interactive technology can create more personalized, connected workplace experiences.

The showcase will explore a workplace where spaces recognize participants and respond as they move through the office. From a personalized lobby welcome to an immersive environment and a collaborative meeting room, demonstrations will connect individual moments into a coordinated journey across spaces.

Powered by Zenapptic’s ZEN3 Experience Management System (XMS), demonstrations will bring together real-time 3D environments, live content, presentations and video conferencing. Coordinated screens and interactive controls will illustrate how workplace experiences can adapt to the people using a space and the activities taking place within it.

Company News and Notes

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Ampetronic | Listen Technologies Appoints SKMac as Mid-Atlantic Manufacturer’s Representative

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic have enlisted manufacturer’s representative firm SKMac to represent them in the Mid-Atlantic United States. SKMac will support Listen Technologies’ and Ampetronic’s growth in this region by selling their full suite of assistive listening solutions. These include hearing loop, ListenIR, ListenRF, ListenTALK, ListenWIFI, and the Auracast broadcast audio-based system, Auri.

Maryland-based SKMac is a 100-year-old manufacturer’s representative firm serving the professional audio, video, lighting, and security markets. Their territory includes New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The firm’s longevity is a result of its deep knowledge of AV products, experienced sales team, and reputation for bringing exceptional customer service and technical support to every engagement.

SoundPro Names to 2026 Dallas 100 List

SoundPro has been named to the 2026 Dallas 100 list, recognizing the 100 fastest growing privately held companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The recognition adds to a year in which SoundPro was also named to the Dallas Business Journal's 50 Fastest Growing Companies list, underscoring a sustained period of growth for the company.

Over the past 12 months, SoundPro made a strategic investment in technology and operational infrastructure that fundamentally changed how the company operates, serves customers, and scales as a business. SoundPro overhauled its systems, streamlined supply chain processing, and built a reporting and analytics foundation that gave leadership real time visibility into business outcomes.

The momentum generated by this operational transformation positioned SoundPro to acquire its largest regional competitor, ProAudio.com, elevating SoundPro from a regional AVL distributor to a national industry presence. SoundPro also expanded its depth of expertise by bringing on seasoned industry veterans and gained increased customer scope in the broadcasting segment, further diversifying its market reach beyond its already established verticals.