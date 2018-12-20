Kramer Electronics Launches the Kramer Academy for AV/IT Professionals

Kramer Electronics has launched Kramer Academy, an online training platform for AV/IT professionals. The Academy currently includes courses focusing on core topics such as AV fundamentals, Wireless Collaboration, Audio, and more. Courses will be added on an ongoing basis.

As part of the launch, Kramer will be offering two free CTS-accredited courses during ISE, allowing AV/IT professionals to get hands-on knowledge of the latest technology while gaining industry-standard certification.

The AV-over-IP course covers typical IP applications, encoder and decoder set-up as well as system integration & management. Attendees at the Amsterdam RAI can choose between February 4 or 5 with refreshments and lunch provided.

Kramer Control is a course for users and engineers already familiar with Kramer’s cloud-based control platform. Covering critical components such as the Kramer Control builder and an in-depth examination of dashboard features, the course is available on either February 6 or 7. Again, refreshments will be provided throughout the day with lunch included.

Successful course attendees can expect same day-certification – earning AVIXA certified CTS renewal units.

David Margolin, VP marketing at Kramer said: “Kramer Academy offers a unique solution by acting as a bridge – enabling AV professionals to upgrade their knowledge of IT-driven AV while IT professionals are able to familiarize themselves with the AV domain they now own and manage.”

He added: “In order to provide the most advanced and beneficial training experience, Kramer Academy offers a combination of an online platform allowing people to study at their own pace as well as hands-on sessions. Both options were designed with great attention to detail to offer a standout training opportunity.”

To book your free place on either course, contact your local Kramer representative. You can also visit the Kramer booth at ISE, F20- hall 1, to learn more about the extensive curriculum offered by the Kramer Academy,