Konftel Interactive Room Type Guide Streamlines Sales Process

Since being released this past autumn, Konftel's interactive room type guide has received industry-wide acclaim, helping resellers and their customers "cut through the conferencing jungle" and speed-up the sales cycle.

The new tool--available here--showcases Konftel's expanded product portfolio based on collaboration solutions for any room type, highlighting how video is everywhere and everywhere is video, in a rapidly evolving workplace.

The guide helps users pinpoint the optimum set-up to understand the different dynamics of any video meeting scenario. The innovative 3D guide identifies the most appropriate products and connectivity set-up, from personal workspaces, focus and huddle rooms to large multipurpose rooms, based on an overall objective to optimize video enabled meetings, whatever the layout.

Kevin Johnson, sales director at Jenne Inc., a leading value-added distributor serving agents and value-added resellers throughout the U.S., is finding Konftel's 3D Interactive Room Guide to be a valuable sales tool.

"Konftel's Room Guide feature is extremely helpful for my team members to provide a quick product recommendation to our valued partners," Johnson said. "It provides a great visualization of how the product fits in an end user's environment opposed to relying solely on spec sheets. The interactive guide expedites the sales process by allowing the user to locate the right product for any application without any guess work."

'One Size Does Not Fit All When Outfitting Various Room Types and Areas'

According to Danny Hayasaka, Sr. Director of Marketing & Emerging Technology at telecommunications equipment suppliers Call One, Inc. and Hello Direct, Inc., Konftel's 3D Interactive Room Guide simplifies the sales process.

"We support a broad range of customers across multiple industries who are revisiting their meeting room setups," said Hayasaka. "Their goal is to video-enable these spaces to support hybrid work models. One size does not fit all when outfitting the various room types and areas."

"Konftel has simplified the process by creating an online room configuration tool that provides audio and video device recommendations based on the room size and layout," Hayasaka added.

According to Konftel U.S. sales director Peter Gasparro, a major benefit is the ability to show how solutions can function in diverse environments. "Whether we're dealing with a home office, a cubicle, a huddle room, a collaboration space, a conference room or a multi-purpose room, the room guide is designed to outfit your specific room with the proper equipment," he said.