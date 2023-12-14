Kindermann Packages Make Today's New Work Environments Easy and Inclusive

New bundles from Kindermann GmbH create a simple end user experience with all-in-one complete solutions that turn huddle spaces, meeting, and conference rooms into smart conferencing and collaboration environments.

The brand new Kindermann bundles make it easy to transform rooms of different sizes into hybrid working environments. The packages include all products for the respective areas of application and requirements. A total of seven different combinations—which have been tested for compatibility—are available.

Smaller rooms of up to 6 people can be turned into an interactive videoconferencing environment is the Huddle65M. In this complete solution, all Kindermann's technology is mounted on a mobile stand: A 65-inch 4K IFP, a video soundbar, and motorized height adjustment. The bundle includes the universal BYOM and BYOD solution Klick&Show K-FX, which connects notebooks wirelessly to the display and the video soundbar. All common UC platforms are supported. In addition, content can be shared and edited wirelessly, regardless of the operating system.

The Meet75CCDS bundle has been configured for medium-sized rooms that seat approximately 18 people. This system is intended for fixed installation, which is why the 75-inch IFP is supplied with the manually adjustable DisplayShift2 Classic wall mount. The scope of delivery also includes the MultiSwitch 21 HDBT, a multi-format switcher for HDMI, USB-C incl. USB data signals consisting of a receiver and a transmitter unit. In combination with the elegant "CablePort frame slide" table connection panel, this solution offers the perfect conditions for hybrid meetings and digital collaboration. Notebooks are connected via USB-C or HDMI/USB and thus automatically connect to the display and the video soundbar. The devices are also chargeable via USB-C. Thanks to HDBaseT 3.0 technology, one CAT cable is all that is needed to transmit audio and video signals, power supply, USB data and control signals.

Increasing room size also raises the demands on display size. Therefore, the ProPresent86 bundles include 86-inch touch displays. These all-in-one solutions include the DisplayShift2 Classic wall mount with manual height adjustment of around 54 cm and the Klick&Show K-42 UC wireless presentation system for cable-free collaboration. Rooms of this size are also perfect for training courses, so Kindermann offers a version with wing boards.

New Upgrade for Kindermann’s Touch Display Series

Kindermann's TD-11xx series of touch displays have been upgraded to Android 13 and got a new name: TD-11xx². They also offer new in-house developed whiteboard and annotation apps that are easy to use tools for inspiring lessons and creative collaboration.

The new Android 13 operating system ensures a longer service life for the IFPs. Especially in the education sector, these systems are usually in use for more than five years. Therefore, Kindermann relies on future-proof components anyway. The TD-11xx2 IFPs are equipped with a powerful octa-core processor, Wi-Fi 6, and two USB-C interfaces. USB-C has the advantage that image, sound, data, touch, and 65 watts of charging current can be transmitted via one connection. Thanks to support for up to 40 touch points, several people can work on the display at the same time, and the Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0 is also covered. Wireless screen sharing is easily possible via dongle, app, AirPlay, Miracast and Chromecast. The series includes the sizes 65, 75, and 86 inches.

As part of the update, two new apps developed in-house by Kindermann will also find their way onto the touch displays. A whiteboard app and an annotation app will be pre-installed on the devices with immediate effect. These are tailored to the requirements of school use and offer functions such as a ruler, compass, and protractor. In business environments, the apps support creative methods such as design thinking. When developing the applications, the focus was on intuitive and simple use. This also applies to the user interface, which was also developed by Kindermann.