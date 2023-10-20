How Kindermann Has Addressed the 21:9 Display Trend

Introducing the new Kindermann DisplayShift² mount that addresses the 21:9 display format for hybrid meetings. Kindermann has expanded its DisplayShift² series so that these ultra-wide displays can be conveniently adjusted manually in height. The new model offers a safe and sustainable solution for fast, smooth and stepless height adjustment of displays weighing from 85-108 kg.

With a simple and time-saving installation, the new model is delivered largely pre-assembled and, at only 47 kg, has a low dead weight compared to other systems. For easy mounting of the display, it offers VESA mounts from 300x150-1,000x600. In addition, Kindermann has designed a unique spring-loaded mechanism that prevents the spring from stretching. Thus, no "readjustment" is necessary for years. This is confirmed by Kindermann's successful endurance tests with over 50,000 cycles. In addition, the entire DisplayShift² series has now received the TÜV GS certification.

The DisplayShift² offers users a smooth and stepless solution for quickly adjusting the height of interactive screens over a stroke path of approximately 690 mm. This enables an ergonomic working environment for people of all sizes and even wheelchair users can work comfortably at the display. Thus, the height adjustment is ideal for touch displays such as the Kindermann TD-30105-UW. With an aspect ratio of 21:9, the 105-inch interactive panel offers a lot of space for visualizations and thanks to 20 touch points as well as zero-gap technology, writing on the display feels very natural.