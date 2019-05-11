Key Digital to Reveal Its First Presentation Systems Release of InfoComm 2019

The What: Key Digital is set to introduce the KD-X2x1WDTx, an HDBaseT wall-plate transmitter and presentation switcher with one HDMI and one display port input, at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 1755.

The What Else: The KD-X2x1WDTx has two native Rx integration options. For point-to-point extension KD-X2x1WDTx can be received by KD-X40MRx black box HDBaseT Rx. For larger video systems requiring additional source connectivity, KD-X21WDTx may be integrated with KD-PS42 to create a complete presentation switcher solution that includes the wall-plate interface, three additional HDMI inputs, audio de-embedding, CEC control of the connected monitor/projector, mirrored HDBaseT plus HDMI output, and is controllable by Key Digital’s free iOS app.

The Bottom Line: The new wall plate switcher is HDCP 2.2 compliant and supports 4K/UHD 24/25/30/60 (4:4:4) resolutions with up to 18Gbps bandwidth. 4K/UHD signals are extended up to 40m / 131ft and 1080p up to 70m / 230ft via single CAT5e/6 cable. In addition to AV signals, KD-X2x1WDTx extends IR and RS-232 for controlling remotely located equipment. The wall-plate unit fits in a standard US dual-gang box and is powered by the Rx unit or Presentation Switcher for convenient installation.