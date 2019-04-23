Key Digital Intros 4K/18G HDMI Distribution Amplifiers

The What: Key Digital has introduced the KD-DA1x2X and KD-DA1x4X, two high-performance distribution amplifiers that offer resolution support up to UHD 4K60 4:4:4 (signals up to 18Gbps bandwidth). KD-DA1x2X and KD-DA1x4X provide one HDMI input to two or four HDMI outputs, respectively.

The What Else: Designed for professional audio video installations, KD-DA1x2X and KD-DA1x4X enables a single video source to be displayed on multiple video displays while L/R analog and TOSLINK Optical audio de-embed ports provide an external audio signal of the connected source so it may be fed into amplifiers, distributed audio systems, and digital audio sound bars.

Both of these distribution amplifiers will support all SD, HD, and VESA (VGA, SVGA, XGA, WXGA, SXGA, UXGA) up to 4096x2160p, and Ultra HD/4K video standards including Ultra HD/4K support at 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 24/25/30/60Hz at 4:4:4 and support of HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) to provide more life-like images through a greater range of luminance levels, with deep color support up to UHD/4K 30Hz 4:4:4/12 bits or 60Hz 4:4:4/8 bit.

The KD-DA1x2X and KD-DA1x4X are fully licensed and compatible with support of HDCP 2.2. They have HDR header information included in the 4K EDID handshakes ensuring integrators will not have to navigate through the menu of their video sources to enable optimal viewing for their systems. The KD-DA1x2X and KD-DA1x4X provide advanced EDID management options, with a built-in internal library with 15 EDID handshakes including 4K with HDR in addition to native EDID data copied from a connected output/display. Key Digital’s proprietary Full Buffer System manages TMDS re-clocking / signal re-generation, HDCP authentication to source and display, and EDID control handshake.

Supported lossless compressed digital audio include Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD Master Audio, and Dolby Atmos.

The Bottom Line: These compact distribution amps are designed to fit into a variety of commercial installations, and can also be used in star-pattern installation with up to three connectivity layers for large distribution needs in retail and digital signage applications.