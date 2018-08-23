Key Digital Introduces Classroom Amplifier

The What: Key Digital has introduced the KD-AMP220 compact commercial digital audio amplifier.

The What Else: KD-AMP220 input connections accommodate microphone, line level balanced, and line level 3.5mm stereo analog audio inputs. The output is a mix of audio from the microphone input and the selected audio input. Each input has variable volume level set—perfect for presentation spaces as KD-AMP220’s internal pre-amp accepts direct microphone plugin and can provide 48V phantom power. Speaker level output can be set to bridge, stereo, or mono mode. Integrators can sum left and right channels to a single speaker in bridge mode. For stereo applications, KD-AMP220 can be configured to send left and right channels to separate speakers. Mono mode is especially useful in speech and voice enforcement applications.

The Bottom Line: KD-AMP220 gives integrators RS-232 and IR controllability with variable input and output level and muting, bass, and treble adjustments. The IR sensor wire is of appropriate length for installing the amplifier out of sight while the sensor is able to pick up line of sight signals. Front panel controls can adjust levels or select the line input, but can also be disabled by a professional control system.