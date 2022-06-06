Key Digital Heads to InfoComm 2022 with Solutions for AV-over-IP, UC, and More

Key Digital Systems (opens in new tab), award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge digital video processing and video signal distribution solutions, will be exhibiting at InfoComm 2022, June 8-10 in Las Vegas, at booth W1337. Company personnel will be on hand to demonstrate and discuss Key Digital’s comprehensive range of solutions for unified communications and collaboration, AV-over-IP, digital video processing and switching, connectivity, and control solutions.

[Key Digital to Showcase Smart Extender Kit at InfoComm 2022] (opens in new tab)

Featured products include the innovative LeCAMbio line of integrated corporate conferencing solutions for small to medium-sized rooms, developed in partnership with TOA Electronics—also being demonstrated at TOA’s InfoComm booth, W3217. LeCAMbio systems link the microphone beam-steering technology of TOA’s LENUBIO soundbar with Key Digital’s PTZ camera to automatically deliver simultaneous voice and camera tracking of active users, improving conference focus while eliminating operational distractions for the host. “The merging of complementary TOA Electronics and Key Digital technologies delivers dynamic capabilities for conference room applications,” said Key Digital president Mike Tsinberg. Four different LeCAMbio systems are available, offering a range of solutions to meet the needs of a variety of conference room sizes.

(Image credit: Key Digital)

Also being demonstrated at InfoComm is the KD-XPS22U 4K 18G Smart Extender Kit, which bundles the complementary KD-PS22UTx Switcher / Transmitter—with integral HDBaseT signal transmission capabilities—and the KD-X100MRx Receiver. “The KD-XPS22U offers far more than simple signal extension,” said Key Digital vice president of sales DeWayne Rains. “It conveniently packages two products frequently paired by our customers to provide two HDMI input switching, mirrored dual-format outputs, UHD 4K with HDR video quality, camera/keyboard/mouse connectivity via USB 2.0, IP control from iOS (via the free KD App) and Windows (via the also free Key Digital Management Software Pro), and IR and RS-232 control extension. For a wide range of applications, the KD-XPS22U is a complete system solution.”

[The Inside Track—Straight from InfoComm Exhibitors] (opens in new tab)

Additional featured products include the KD-MLV4x4Pro 4x4 4K UHD HDMI multi-view tiling processor with seamless matrix switching and integrated HDMI signal extension—a complete solution for multisource, multiscreen applications for bars and clubs, casino and house of worship applications; the KD-X444LP HDMI CAT5e/6 extender set—a 4K 18G transmitter/receiver pair featuring Power over CAT (PoC) with bi-directional IR and RS-232 control extension (single CAT6 extension, with fully automatic, cable length dependent equalization and amplification, with a range of up to 70 meters/230 feet); and the KD-WP8, an eight-button web-UI-programmable IP control wall plate keypad for simple yet sophisticated system configuration and control (the keypad can control any IP networked Key Digital device and third-party systems through the Compass Control Pro protocol or Open API).