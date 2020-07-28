Keeneland Contracts Daktronics for New High-Resolution Video Displays

Daktronics has continued a partnership with Keeneland Association, Inc. to manufacture and install six new LED displays in Lexington, Kentucky. Five displays replaced existing signage with increased resolution, while a new display was added to the racetrack’s paddock area. The new technology will be on display when the Breeders’ Cup returns to Keeneland this fall.

“Keeneland is once again proud to partner with North American-based Daktronics for our LED video upgrades,” said Keeneland director of broadcast services at G.D. Hieronymus. “The expertise, manufacturing, customer support and services provided by Daktronics are second-to-none and we know that our displays will provide years of world-class entertainment for our customers.”

The new main infield display now features a 15HD pixel layout, an increase in resolution from the 23-millimeter pixel layout display installed by Daktronics in 2006. It still measures approximately 19 feet high by 38.5 feet wide. The four displays flanking the main video board were each improved to 16-millimeter line spacings, again upgrading from the previous 23-millimeter technology. Each of these displays measures 9.5 feet high by 38.5 feet wide.

New to the internationally renowned racecourse is a display with 6-millimeter line spacing in the paddock area. It measures 3.5 feet high by 30 feet wide and is used to share current odds, race information and other details surrounding the upcoming race.

"We’ve been working with Keeneland for roughly two years to help bring this new vision to life for their venue and their visitors,” said Travis Borns, Daktronics project manager. “They’ve been using our ProStar technology for nearly 15 years, and it’s a great feeling to have this opportunity to bring new technology with a higher resolution to their beautiful racetrack. It’s going to have a great impact on their upcoming events and we’re looking forward to seeing it happen.”

The five infield displays combine to share live video as well as current odds and information for current and upcoming races. All six displays can also be used for other events held at the racetrack, for example, their horse sales.