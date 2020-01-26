KanexPro Joins SDVoE Alliance

KanexPro has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

Envisioning the connectivity convenience that SDVoE provides to the installation community and the end user, KanexPro will be launching several new SDVoE products in 2020 as part of its Modular Matrix Series. Their SDVoE transceiver and controller, along with several accessories, will debut at ISE 2020 on the Custom Home Europe Stand 1-N80.

“With interoperability and standardization of Ethernet-based AV distribution, we can provide great user experiences,” said Manny Hernandez, senior product manager for KanexPro. “We’re dedicated to the mission of the SDVoE Alliance to replace current disparate technology with a software standard that defines AV applications and serving the IT and AV communities with products that make installations easier and more reliable.”

“KanexPro has worked with SDVoE technology for several years now and we are happy to see them launching their new products that will no doubt help their customers—tech managers, integrators, and systems designers, alike—benefit from the simplified architectures SDVoE makes possible,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “We look forward to their help in spreading the adoption of SDVoE throughout the pro AV community.”

