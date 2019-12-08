Just Add Power Ships 3G Thin Two-Gang HDMI Wall Plate Transmitter

The What: Just Add Power (J+P) has begun shipping its new third-generation (3G) thin two-gang HDMI wall plate transmitter.

The What Else: Offering ultra-low latency, the VBIS-HDIP-707WP2 wall plate distributes Ultra HD and 4K video with HDCP 2.2 over a single Cat-5e cable and supports HDMI 2.0 devices and all lossless multichannel audio formats. Additional features include CEC control, image pull, and Plug-Play-Present functionality for connection of HDMI sources. To match any décor, the unit’s faceplate is available in black, white, or custom colors.

“With its slim design, our new two-gang wall plate is ideal for the thin walls common in international installations, while providing integrators with the flexibility of table or podium mounting,” said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at J+P. “In addition, the thin wall plate features a field-serviceable modular design, making it easy to service with a screwdriver in the event of damage.”

The Bottom Line: The VBIS-HDIP-707WP2 is designed to allow users to incorporate laptops and other HDMI devices as sources for their Ultra HD-over IP systems while offering a depth of only 1.5 inches to provide integrators with flexible installation options.