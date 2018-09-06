Just Add Power to Launch Just OS Firmware at CEDIA 2018

The What: Just Add Power (J+P) will demonstrate its new Just OS firmware ecosystem at CEDIA 2018, Sept. 6-8, at the San Diego Convention Center in Booth 5344.

The What Else: Just OS was developed with the REST API, a standard in IoT solution design, ensuring a future-proof platform that can communicate with intelligent technologies on the horizon. The ecosystem comprises J+P's Plug-Play-Present (PPP) logic control, the Switch Please web application, and the latest switching innovation from the company, Every Switch Supported (ESS).

The new ESS firmware solves the installation hurdle of building complex 4K video matrixes on an unsegregated network. Using ESS, integrators can now build any size of matrix on the existing network without upgrading the switches to accommodate the additional use of network resources. As a result, integrators can better manage the build time and costs of projects with 4K HDMI distribution requirements. The advanced solution is the result of more than 10 years of research and innovation from the engineers at J+P.

The new Just OS ecosystem also supports J+P's PPP logic control, which enables intuitive and reliable connection and switching of sources. Users simply connect any source to any HDMI or VGA transmitter, and the transmitter does all the work. The device allows integrators to create a scene based on video being present. It can power devices on and off and communicate with network devices. The transmitter can send CEC, IR, IP, or RS-232 commands to a single screen, multiple screens, or the network switch with simple conditional statements to make control possible without the additional expense of an outboard control system.

Just OS also drives J+P's Switch Please web application, which allows matrix switching of any J+P device from any web browser and is optimized for both desktop or mobile device access. The system eases setup by dynamically generating control options based on the switch configuration of the installation. Once installed, Switch Please gives installers and end-users the ability to use the Image Pull feature for live video preview, custom name sources and displays, and show/hide displays and sources on the app interface.

The Bottom Line: Just OS is free to download and works on all 2G and 3G products, continuing to add value to systems even years after their initial installation.