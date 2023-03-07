Just Add Power Adds AVIXA RU and CEDIA CEU Approved Training Opportunities

Just Add Power (opens in new tab) announced its new Certified Integrator Workshop and Introduction to AV-over-IP classes are now approved for AVIXA renewal units (RUs) and CEDIA continuing education units (CEUs). The hands-on, three-day Certified Integrators Workshop provides 8.5 AVIXA RUs and 8.5 CEDIA CEUs to those who successfully complete the training while the Introduction to AV-over-IP provides 3.5 AVIXA RUs and 3.5 CEDIA CEUs.

"Training has always been at the heart of what we do and a valuable part of building installers' expertise," said Eric Martin, training director at Just Add Power. "Whether you're joining us in person or catching one of our nationwide trainings offered at our partner locations, these two opportunities are a fun and enjoyable way for attendees to level up their understanding to create amazing installations—all while earning RUs and CEUs."

The Just Add Power Certified Integrator Workshop teaches installers how to design, build, implement, and troubleshoot any Just Add Power AV-over-IP HDMI distribution system. This course requires no prior knowledge, covering all aspects of a project beginning with system design and ending with a fully functional HDMI matrix switcher. Because of the integral nature of the Just Add Power system and all that it touches, the class also includes training on basic computer networking, HDMI specifications, and video standards. In the past year, Just Add Power has expanded its list of supported switches and released the award-winning MaxColor 4K60 Series 1 and Series 2 systems, making training more exciting and beneficial than ever. Classes are hosted quarterly at Just Add Power's headquarters in Seminole, Florida. There is no cost to attend the workshop and all meals, local travel, and lodging are included. Participants are responsible for their travel costs to Florida. The remaining 2023 workshops will take place on April 19-21; July 19-21; and Oct. 18-20. Information and registration for the workshop can be found at: www.justaddpower.com/training-registration.html (opens in new tab).

Just Add Power's Introduction to AV-over-IP class teaches installers how to design, install, configure, and troubleshoot a standardized Just Add Power AV-over-IP HDMI distribution system. Participants will learn to anticipate and prevent issues that may arise with standard installations and learn best practices to ensure every project is a success. This is a one-day class that includes extensive hands-on activities with Just Add Power and networking equipment. Classes are hosted by Just Add Power partners throughout the United States at no cost to participants.

Introduction to AV-over-IP classes are currently scheduled for: