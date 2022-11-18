Just Add Power Opens Registration to 2023 Certified Integrator Workshops

Just Add Power (opens in new tab) has added new 2023 dates for its Certified Integrator Workshop (opens in new tab). Offered in person at the company's headquarters in Seminole, Florida, the three-day training will provide foundational knowledge of networking, AV-over-IP best practices, and Just Add Power's award-winning equipment. Integrators will get a hands-on approach that they can apply to arising enterprise and residential installation opportunities while potentially earning RUs and CEUs toward AVIXA and CEDIA certifications.

"While the Just Add Power system is engineered to be truly effortless to install, there can be display variations and networking requirements that sometimes add complexity to the job," said Eric Martin, training director at Just Add Power. "Our in-person training offers installers a chance to roll up their sleeves, ask questions, and be prepared for anything."

Just Add Power's Certified Integrator Workshop provides integrators with all the information needed to design, install, and configure a Just Add Power AV-over-IP system while making the most of the features and functions of the company's product line. Integrators will also learn to anticipate and prevent issues that may arise with complex or enterprise integrations, and how to take over maintenance of an existing system. This is an in-depth workshop that includes extensive hands-on activities with Just Add Power equipment. Integrators completing this workshop may earn AVIXA RUs and CEDIA CEUs, as well as the company's Certified Integrator designation.

Just Add Power's in-person Certified Integrator Workshops will be offered four times throughout 2023: Jan. 17-20, April 18-21, July 18-21, and Oct. 17-20.