How LG Displays Are Powering Fitness2020’s High-Tech Gym Revolution

FITNESS2020, at its PLAE Performance Zone in McDonough, GA, is investing boldly in the belief that quality, innovation, and service are what drive long-term membership growth. To bring workouts to life, they gym has turned to LG commercial displays to power its guests through.

While other fitness centers shy away from premium technology or equipment, uncertain of the return, FITNESS2020 founder Jason Pelusi sees investment as essential for creating a fitness experience that keeps members engaged, inspired and loyal.

“Too many gyms are afraid to invest in the best,” Pelusi said. “They’re not sure they’ll see the return, so they settle for basic equipment, cheap screens and minimal staff training. But at FITNESS2020, we’re proving that when you go all in—on technology, on programs, on staff development and on modern design—you don’t just attract more members, you build a stronger community.”

And he’s already seeing the results. Since launching the brand’s first PLAE Performance Zone, the company has experienced a measurable surge in premium membership upgrades and new member acquisition, proving that investing in a next-generation fitness experience pays off.

The new 8,000-square-foot PLAE Performance Zone, a members-only space, is designed around the commitment of the “best version of themselves in fitness” to its performance and quality. From the advanced strength and conditioning tools from PLAE, to immersive commercial display technology from LG Electronics, the Performance Zone reflects a fitness philosophy rooted in long-term value rather than short-term savings.

(Image credit: LG)

The Performance Zone features first-rate, PLAE solutions throughout, including ACHIEVE 18MM Rubber Flooring, ATTACK Turf, a full complement of cable machines, free weights, storage systems and the robust ICONx Strength Racks Ecosystem. These are not standard-issue gym fixtures; they’re premium-grade tools selected to elevate serious training.

At the heart of the Performance Zone’s immersive energy are two massive LG videowalls that broadcast dynamic PLAE training programs in stunning clarity. Three LG multi-touch digital displays allow members to interact directly with personalized content, tracking progress and customizing workouts on the fly.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, according to Pelusi, who says that about 31 percent of current McDonough members have upgraded to premium memberships for access to the Performance Zone since February. Among new members, 27 percent select the premium tier before ever setting foot in the club, influenced by the dynamic imagery and promise of the Performance Zone in marketing materials.

“At FITNESS2020, we see the future of fitness in creating environments that energize people – not just physically, but emotionally,” said Pelusi. “Technology plays a huge role in that. The LG videowalls bring real energy into the space. It’s not just flash, it’s function. They connect members to a training rhythm, they guide their programs and they add a level of excitement that static equipment alone can’t create.”

(Image credit: LG)

Pelusi has no intention of stopping at McDonough. A PLAE Performance Zone is in development at the Eagles Landing location, with additional Performance Zones planned for new FITNESS2020 branches currently under construction in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood and in the city of Acworth. The model is already being woven into the future of the brand.

“This isn’t just about building another room in the gym,” he said. “The PLAE Performance Zone is reshaping what people expect from a fitness center. It’s elevating routines, creating communities and giving members a reason to stay, and share their experience with others.”