Jetbuilt Added Technical Data Fields to the Project Builder—What This Means for You

Jetbuilt (opens in new tab) has added technical data fields to the project builder. These fields provide important product data, including rack units, watts consumption, BTU, and dimensions of items. Utilizing technical data fields provides a clear view of information that will help ensure a project is properly designed and components, such as rack space, power, heat ventilation, and weight capacity are accounted for, resulting in a smooth installation process.

[Jetbuilt Welcomes New Director of Vendor Partnerships] (opens in new tab)

“The introduction of technical data fields will save time, money and aggravation as the project moves to the installation stage,” said Tom Peters, Jetbuilt director of business development. “Understanding the rack space required for a particular installation, especially for a small space like a credenza, you can make sure the proper size credenza is ordered. Additionally, you can warn the HVAC contractor that there will be 1000 BTU in a closet to ventilate, and easily view the total weight of a speaker system or video wall included in the project, to check against the building structure. Basically, the technical data in the Jetbuilt builder will provide a clear view of what is needed to accommodate the system being installed.”

(Image credit: Jetbuilt)

Technical data fields are the latest feature to support the platform’s engineering efforts and will pair well with Jetbuilt’s engineering scrub feature launched early this year, which allows companies to enforce a technical review as part of the workflow. Scrub ensures every item is approved from an engineering perspective before the project moves to the next stage. By having key technical data at the ready and auto- calculated, this process will be streamlined as well.

Jetbuilt will showcase technical data fields at CEDIA 2022, while highlighting engineering scrub and JEL, the Jetbuilt Engineering Lab (opens in new tab). Also launched this year, JEL provides the ability to commission CAD drawings, REVIT drawings, 3D renderings, and presale engineering as needed, all within the integrated workflow of Jetbuilt.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

“While Jetbuilt is known as a sales and project management tool, in 2022, we committed to better serve consultants and the engineering side of our design teams using Jetbuilt." said Paul Dexter, Jetbuilt founder and chief executive officer. "To that end we are proud to have launched engineering scrub, JEL, and now technical data fields, with more valuable functionality to come.”