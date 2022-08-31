Jetbuilt Welcomes New Director of Vendor Partnerships

Jetbuilt (opens in new tab) has added Pro AV-veteran Bruce MacIntosh as director of vendor partnerships. MacIntosh’s diverse background from his work with manufacturers, systems integration, to early developer of AViQ give him a unique appreciation for the needs of integrators and manufacturers alike and the extraordinary value Jetbuilt provides for both.

Bruce MacIntosh (Image credit: Jetbuilt)

“This position fits right into my wheelhouse,” said MacIntosh. “It really brings all of the industry collective knowledge that I’ve had from working with a systems integrator, a public entity—with how grants and bidding processes work—to information that the manufacturers need to provide services to their partners, whether dealer integrators or distributors. Jetbuilt is an outstanding platform for connecting all of that.”

After several years in radio and television for the New York Senate, MacIntosh moved on to director of marketing for Audio-Video Corporation. Both of these experiences served him well when he seized the opportunity to become one of four instrumental collaborators for AV-iQ, which he helped to advance as the most widely used public product research tool in the AV industry.

“My experiences in the industry have ignited an interest industry-wide to help manufacturers with the challenges of getting their information out there,” said MacIntosh, “which brings me right up to Jetbuilt. I am extremely impressed with the innovation and detail that has gone into this platform, what it is able to do, and the future for where we're going to take it. I’m excited to present the exceptional value of partnering with Jetbuilt to the manufacturers.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Bruce to the team," Paul Dexter, Jetbuilt’s founder and chief executive officer said. "His extensive experience and industry knowledge is fantastic. The respect he has earned from so many in AV is admirable. Together we are excited to drive forward our innovations for the benefit of this industry we both love.”