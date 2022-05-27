JBL Professional, Crown Audio Solutions Create an Inviting Space for Worship

To ensure clear, intelligible sound throughout Eun-pa Church, TechDataPS Co. outfitted the worship space with advanced JBL Professional (opens in new tab) loudspeakers and Crown (opens in new tab) amplifiers.

Established in 1971, Eun-pa Church has been providing worship services for more than 50 years. The church’s current facility was built in 2004 and required renovation after almost 20 years of use, including structural reinforcements to increase safety as well as a new sound reinforcement system for improved sound quality and flexibility.

[12 Inspiring House of Worship Stories] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: HARMAN)

TechDataPS reported that their client wanted the highest-quality audio system within their budget and was not satisfied after receiving quotes from multiple brands. They added that after visiting TechDataPS' showroom, the church’s pastor personally selected the JBL VTX A8 loudspeakers because he was satisfied with their performance.

For primary sound reinforcement, TechDataPS decided an 8-inch loudspeaker was the ideal choice for the size of the space, deploying a total of 12 JBL VTX A8 line array loudspeakers (six per side). With powerful, wide-spectrum output, a broad 110-degree horizontal coverage pattern and versatile rigging options, the VTX A8 is perfectly suited to the space. While the church had previously used a number of delay speakers to cover the area under its balcony, the VTX A8s provided more than enough coverage on their own, eliminating the need for additional speakers.

(Image credit: HARMAN)

To meet the church’s request for powerful bass output, TechDataPS supplemented the main line arrays with two JBL VTX B18 subwoofers per side. Featuring a single 18-inch JBL 2288H Differential Drive woofer, the B18 delivers extended bass response perfectly matched to the A8’s frequency response. Patented JBL Slip Stream flared low-frequency ports improve airflow and reduce audible turbulence, even at maximum excursion.

To power the system, TechDataPS equipped the church with Crown I-Tech 4x3500HD amplifiers. Built around Crown's patented Class-I architecture, the I-Tech 4x3500HD delivers up to 4000 watts per channel with superb efficiency. The amplifier's four inputs accept analog, AES3 or Cobranet signals, and are each individually routable to the four output channels for maximum flexibility. Finally, each channel features OMNIDRIVEHD processing for signal enhancement and speaker protection, including the acclaimed LevelMAX Limiter Suite.

(Image credit: HARMAN)

Eun-pa Church described the new audio system as simple, intuitive, easy to operate, and reliable. Staff reported being very satisfied with the sound quality, praising its coverage characteristics and simple configuration.

[HARMAN's Cutting-Edge AV Solutions Enhance Experience in BMW Showroom] (opens in new tab)

"Worship spaces like Eun-pa Church require superior audio quality and clarity," said Amar Subash, vice president and general manager, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. "We would like to thank our partner TechDataPS for understanding the specific needs of the client and designing a high-quality, easy-to-use sound reinforcement system capable of projecting consistently clear audio throughout the worship space."