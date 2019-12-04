JBL Launches One Series 104-BT Desktop Reference Monitors With Bluetooth

The What: Harman Professional Solutions has announced new JBL Professional One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW desktop reference monitors with Bluetooth.

The What Else: JBL One Series 104-BT reference monitors are designed to enable content creators and audio professionals to stream accurate, studio-quality audio via Bluetooth or play back audio using a standard wired connection. Drawing from more than seven decades of JBL Professional engineering, JBL One Series 104-BT monitors deliver clear, detailed sound while mixing and editing. With an array of easily accessible input options, smart features, and a sleek, compact design, JBL 104-BT monitors provide great sound in every listening scenario, with the added flexibility of wireless streaming. Black (104-BT) and white (104-BTW) finish options are available.

“Music production has evolved beyond the recording studio, and today’s creative professionals and music lovers need reference monitors that deliver neutral, accurate sound to create mixes that translate well in a variety of listening environments,” said Chris Hansen, director, recording and content creation, Harman Professional Solutions. “With class-leading sound quality, impressive output, and high-bandwidth Bluetooth 5.0 streaming capabilities, JBL 104-BT monitors provide an accurate, reliable sonic reference and a truly enjoyable listening experience. They’re perfect for musicians, producers, podcasters, and professional audio engineers who want a compact reference monitor with the added benefit of Bluetooth at an accessible price.”

The JBL 104-BT reference monitor features a coaxial driver that pairs a contoured low-frequency woofer with a soft-dome tweeter, for accurate frequency response, superior imaging, crisp detail, and a wide sweet spot. The cabinet’s low-frequency port works with the driver to deliver low frequency performance down to 60Hz. A 60-watt Class D power amplifier distributes 30 watts per speaker for undistorted output. And One Series’ acoustic design, optimized for desktop use, ensures accuracy without the need for additional EQ.

High-bandwidth Bluetooth 5.0 streaming, beyond offering the convenience of audio playback from mobile devices, provides audio professionals the ability to reference mixes over Bluetooth using a professional monitor, rather than a consumer portable device.

JBL 104-BT reference monitors integrate smoothly into any production workspace, thanks to smart features like a front-panel input control that selects Bluetooth, Aux, RCA, TRS or combines all inputs. Front-panel volume control allows convenient level adjustments without straying from the sweet spot, and a front-panel headphone jack conveniently mutes the speakers when you switch to headphones. Dual 1/4-inch balanced, dual RCA and single 1/8-inch inputs, along with Bluetooth accommodate a wide range of signal sources.

The Bottom Line: JBL One Series reference monitors were created with the modern production lifestyle in mind. With an elegant look and a compact form factor, creators can get JBL sound while conserving valuable workspace. An optional protective carrying case will also be available for production on the go.