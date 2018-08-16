ISE Expecting 'Smooth Transition' From Amsterdam to Barcelona in 2021

Integrated Systems Europe events managing director Mike Blackman has assured attendees and exhibitors that no stone will be left unturned to ensure a smooth transition when ISE leaves Amsterdam for Barcelona in 2021.

With the move away from the RAI in Amsterdam, its home for 14 years, some have suggested the event could take a hit in attendee and exhibitor numbers due to a level of unfamiliarity and uncertainty around its new home.

However, Blackman said ISE is working hard to eliminate potential obstacles ahead, having held discussions with Fira and the local governments.

“We have started the preparation for this process," he said. "There are already plans and meetings in place to ensure the smooth transfer from Amsterdam to Barcelona. So, we’ve made plans and I’m certain that it will work.”