ISE 2025 Product Watch: The 'Masters of Sound Experience' and 4 More Products to See

It's opening day of ISE 2025. For the next four days, thousands upon thousands of Barcelona visitors will scurry the showfloor taking in as much Pro AV as they can. AV Network continues to be your one-stop shop for updates from the show to make sure you know what to check out on the showfloor.

Today, check out what L-Acoustics is doing and the latest from MSolutions, SMART Technologies, Korbyt, and RF Venue.

[ISE 2025: The Must-Attend Event for the Pro AV Industry]

L-Acoustics “Masters of Sound Experience”

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

L-Acoustics will host special “Masters of Sound Experience” interview and discussion sessions in Hall 8.0, demo room B4 on February 4 and 5 at 5:15 p.m. (local time) and on February 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Barcelona. These sessions will give guests the opportunity to delve into the creative process of today’s sound designers: Tony Award-winning Cody Spencer (Sound Design for Here Lies Love, The Outsiders, Romeo + Juliet 2024, JOB), Xandy Whitesel (Sound Engineer for Bon Iver, Nathaniel Rateliff, Gregory Alan Isakov), and Stephen Hughes (Sound Design and Sound Engineer for BBC Proms).

Earlier in the day, “How to Create the Best Shared Sound Experience” sessions will offer immersive demonstrations highlighting L-Acoustics solutions across both professional and residential applications. Five guests per session will be invited to learn how to rig an L2D live.

L-Acoustics will maintain a significant presence across the show floor, with displays in the Professional Audio hall (Hall 7, booth 7G150), and Residential hall (Hall 2, booth #2F150), where it will present its comprehensive range of professional and architectural audio solutions. In Hall 7, L-Acoustics will showcase its L Series alongside architectural solutions for the installation market. Visitors can explore the company’s latest innovations in sound reinforcement, including in-wall products that bring concert-grade audio performance to integrated installations. The professional audio display will highlight versatile solutions that cater to venues of all sizes, from intimate spaces to large-scale arenas.

MSolutions 'Revolutionizes' Meeting Room Connectivity

(Image credit: MSolutions)

MSolutions will showcase a new connectivity ecosystem at Stand 5J500 that removes the complexities of USB-C and HDMI connectivity when moving signals over long distances.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 1Connect architecture empowers installers to streamline room integration, enabling end users to fully harness in-room AV and USB resources with exceptional ease and efficiency. The ecosystem is anchored through the MS-63DOC Docking Extender Kit, which pairs Host and Device units for AV and USB transport in a clever new configuration. This innovative design transforms BYOD connectivity, offering flexible placement for Host and Device units and unlocking dual-screen functionality for seamless collaboration.

1Connect streamlines connectivity on the front end by moving all video (up to 4K@60 4:4:4), audio, and data signals from the originating source—typically a computer or laptop device—to the local MS-63DOC Host unit over a single USB-C cable. The Device unit includes a built-in control system to manage third-party meeting room elements such as display or camera control, further enhancing operational efficiency.

SMART to Launches SMART Board Mini Interactive Podium

(Image credit: SMART Technologies)

SMART Technologies will unveil three exciting new products: the SMART Board Mini interactive podium designed for colleges, universities, and businesses; the SMART Board M Pro High secure series TAA Interactive Display for government and privacy-sensitive industries; and the all-new SMART OneLaunch meeting tool for more seamless, connected hybrid meetings at Stand 1C170 in Hall 1.

The new SMART Board Mini interactive podium addresses these needs in modern instructional settings and workspaces, letting presenters more freely face and engage their audiences with robust tools for real-time collaboration, industry-leading digital inking that can be saved and shared, and high-quality audio and video for hybrid meetings and instruction.

Across industries, the SMART Board Mini empowers presenters to excel by seamlessly connecting in-person and remote audiences. With its interactive tools, it supports more connected, engaging spaces by simplifying complex workflows while allowing presenters to focus on what matters most, their audience.

RF Venue to Offer Training Sessions and New Gear

(Image credit: RF Venue)

RF Venue will be hosting a series of educational events at its exhibition space, stand 8A660, Hall 8.1. The sessions will be led by RF Venue Applications Engineer Richard Stockton and will take place 11:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, Feb. 4, Wednesday Feb. 5, and Thursday Feb. 6.

The program, titled “Choosing the Correct Antenna for Wireless Success,” will illustrate the antenna selection process using RF Venue’s comprehensive line of wireless audio antennas.

The line includes the patented cross polarized technology of the Diversity Fin, Diversity Omni and, for fixed installation, Diversity Architectural antennas, offering true A/B reception of wireless microphones from single housings for portable and fixed installation applications; the circularly polarized CP Beam and the companion fixed-installation CP Architectural antenna most often used for wireless IEMs; the extremely low-profile Spotlight floor pad antenna; and the new circularly polarized RF Venue CP Stage antenna, ideal for use both with IEM systems and, as a diversity pair, for wireless microphones. The rugged, IP-rated and economical yet high-performance CP Stage antenna, being publicly shown for the first time during ISE, delivers the benefits of circular polarization and ample antenna gain without the disadvantages of conventional helical and linear-polarized paddle antennas. With the introduction of the CP Stage, the RF Venue roster of antennas now offers an optimal, reliable solution for every application of wireless audio systems of any brand or model, portable or installed.

Korbyt to Unveil AI Capabilities

(Image credit: Korbyt)

Korbyt will demonstrate new AI capabilities coming to the Korbyt Anywhere workplace experience platform at booth 2L200 in hall 2 hosted by ProDVX.

ISE attendees will get a sneak peek at Korbyt’s new AI-assisted Digital Signage Content Builder, powered by the company’s advanced large language model (LLM). Korbyt's AI distinguishes itself by seamlessly integrating AI-powered content creation and distribution into the Korbyt Anywhere digital signage and workplace experience platform to address enterprise communication challenges, while maintaining brand consistency. Korbyt’s native integration of AI gives organizations scalable, strategic tools to deliver impactful content, adapt to evolving needs and unlock key insights, all while reducing operational overhead and empowering them to thrive in today’s dynamic digital landscape.

Korbyt will also showcase newly integrated space-management features made possible by its recent acquisition of NFS Technology. With these new capabilities, Korbyt Anywhere simplifies and centralizes management of digital signage, workplace communications and space management to deliver a comprehensive workplace experience platform.