Pro AV Newsmakers: A HARMAN Acquisition, Shure Is Google Meet Certified, and More

HARMAN Professional Solutions To Acquire FLUX::

(Image credit: HARMAN)

HARMAN Professional Solutions has entered into an agreement to acquire FLUX SOFTWARE ENGINEERING (“FLUX::”), which specializes in immersive audio production, audio processing plug-in design, and audio analysis.

The acquisition will broaden HARMAN Professional’s offerings across multiple applications with immersive technology, in addition to establishing a foundation for future innovation by bringing together FLUX::’s team with the hardware and software engineers of HARMAN Professional. When closed, the purchase will include FLUX::’s immersive, processing, and analysis solutions across live production, installation sound, content creation, and post-production.

France-based FLUX:: was founded in 2006 by then seasoned sound recording engineer and current CEO, Gaël Martinet, for the purpose of creating intuitive and innovative audio software tools. Now, the portfolio of nearly 20 products is used globally by talented professionals across many applications.

FLUX:: SPAT Revolution is a powerful object-based and perceptual immersive mixing solution providing artists, sound-designers, and sound-engineers the tools to design, create, and mix outstanding real-time immersive experiences.

FLUX:: Analyzer is a modular RTA-system providing an extensive range of analyzer options for any audio analysis and measurement application.

FLUX:: Processing includes a comprehensive suite of plugins including channel strips, EQs, dynamics processing, and more.

Shure Microflex Advance MXA920 And MXA902 Receive Google Meet Certification

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure continues to expand its collaboration across different UC platforms to help IT professionals and AV managers elevate the conferencing experience with three new Works With Google Meet certifications for the Microflex Advance MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone, the recently launched Microflex Advance MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array, and the ANIUSB-MATRIX USB Audio Network Interface. These new certifications expand the flexibility of using Shure products with Google Meet in hybrid environments for a consistent and reliable audio performance every time.

The MXA920 incorporates Next Generation Array Architecture for improved directional audio pick-up and clear and natural speech. It’s easy to install and use, includes onboard IntelliMix DSP and provides voice lift, sound reinforcement, and camera tracking capabilities for a premium videoconference experience. The MXA920 is certified for Works with Google Meet when combined with the ANIUSB-MATRIX and the Microflex MXN5W-C Networked Loudspeaker.

The MXA902, which is the latest addition to the Microflex Advance line, is the world’s first conferencing ceiling array microphone with integrated loudspeaker and IntelliMix DSP and perfect for small and medium-size meeting rooms when combined with the ANIUSB-MATRIX.’

People Movers

INFiLED Expands North American Pro AV Team

(Image credit: INFiLED)

INFiLED has hired Ryan Wilhelm as regional sales director–Southeast to the North American fixed install team. INFiLED also hired two for the operations side of the business: Kayla Fontanilla as sales and marketing coordinator, and Jason Tennstedt as a senior field application engineer.

Wilhelm served as a driving force behind the expansion of new business and has established himself as a key player in the industry. Tennstedt has been an AV design engineer for over 19 years whose experience spans project coordination, needs analyses, budgeting, and lead roll out execution. Fontanilla is new to the Pro AV industry but has experience in managing social media channels and other digital marketing efforts that will aid INFiLED’s North American expansion.

AtlasIED Hires Western Region Sales Manager for Transportation Solutions

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

AtlasIED has hired Tom Kachnik as transportation sales manager for the Western United States. Kachnik will focus on increasing the adoption of AtlasIED’s transportation solutions in the region, including the GLOBALCOM enterprise communications platform.

Kachnik is an audio industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in enterprise communications systems. He has developed and deployed large audiovisual systems across North America, including projects for Caesars Entertainment, Google, MGM, and Facebook. Prior to joining AtlasIED, Kachnik served as general manager for integration and live production at Solotech. Prior to joining Solotech, Kachnik held positions with a variety of audio companies including PSX, Ford Audio-Visual, and Plus 4 Marketing.

Nextologies Welcomes Two

(Image credit: Nextologies)

Nextologies has promoted Fernando Auñón to senior vice president of sales, strategic partnerships and has hired Paul Parente as senior vice president of sales, global partnerships.

Auñón, an industry veteran with 23 years of experience, including six on the Nextologies team, will lead sales and revenue expansion with existing and new strategic partners. He joined Nextologies in 2019, bringing a background in broadcast and video management technology to his role as vice president of sales. Prior to joining Nextologies, Auñón held numerous sales leadership positions within the broadcast and technology industries.

Parente comes to Nextologies with 27 years of experience in global broadcast and media sales, servicing broadcasters, cable networks, rights-holders, content creators, production companies, cable, telco and OTT providers. Before joining Nextologies, Parente held several senior business development positions at industry-leading companies, including CenturyLink, Level 3 Vyvx, Global Crossing, and he also co-founded Genesis Networks.

Prysm Systems Welcome Tod Hardin

(Image credit: Prysm Systems)

Prysm Systems has appointed Tod Hardin as director of marketing operations. In this role, Hardin will strengthen, align and broaden the company’s global marketing and sales operations.

Hardin rejoins Prysm Systems as he previously served as the company’s global events marketing director for over six years. During his time at Prysm Systems, Hardin was instrumental in implementing a multi-channel plan to launch Prysm Systems’ all-new laser phosphor displays. Hardin brings a wealth of success in social media marketing, communications, event management, creative direction, brand development and media relations. With nearly 30 years of experience, Hardin has worked with many diverse brands, including Plastic Oceans International, Crowd, Penn National Gaming, Mandalay Bay Resorts, Visit Napa Valley and the California North Coast Tourism Council. In addition to his role at Prysm Systems, Hardin is the founder and chief storyteller for Scout Monkeys Media, a marketing and communications consultancy, and serves as a board member for the Social Forestry Foundation.

Rep Report

Exertis Almo Secures US Distribution Partnership with Hisense

(Image credit: Exertis Almo)

To provide its resellers and integrators an opportunity to differentiate with a competitive range of commercial digital signage displays, Exertis Almo has entered an exclusive U.S. distribution partnership with Hisense. As part of the agreement, the full line of Hisense’s affordable 32-100-inch digital signage displays, touchscreens, and dvLED all-in-one 136 and 163-inch models are now available only through Exertis Almo.

Additionally, Hisense has joined the Spring 2024 Exertis Almo E4 Experience, coming to Washington, D.C. in March and Chicago in April. The E4 Experience is known throughout the Pro AV industry as a valuable one-day education/training and product showcase. It features a “crown jewel” showroom packed with the newest AV gear in use—making it a perfect place for integrators and resellers to bring their end users—as well as a stacked lineup of enriching AVIXA CTS-certified business, technical and trend sessions.

LEA Professional Adds Tau Audio Solutions As Sales Rep

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

Dedicated to serving its vast European customer base, LEA Professional begins a new distribution partnership with Tau Audio Solutions, an audio and communication systems wholesaler and supplier in the Netherlands.

Founded in 1997 and based in Groningen, Netherlands, Tau proves its dedication to delivering the finest audio products to customers throughout the Benelux region by expanding its professional audio reach. In addition to supplying products, Tau also offers advice and training out of its showroom in Groningen. For over 25 years, the company has continually proven itself to be a leading choice for customers in the audio and communication systems industry.

Tau will serve as the distribution partner for LEA Professional in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, offering a product lineup featuring its Connect Series of IoT-enabled amplifiers, and the recently launched advanced amplifier control software, SharkWare. The software provides elevated accessibility and performance by allowing integrators to work both in offline design and online mode on a systems amplification configuration.

Ampetronic, Listen Technologies Partner in Assistive Listening and Wireless Audio Distribution

(Image credit: Listen Technologies)

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic, providers of audio induction loop systems, have partnered to create a single source for innovative audio solutions. Together, they will provide a broad range of solutions globally to help people hear clearly in challenging listening environments. Beginning January 1, 2024, Listen Technologies will be the exclusive representative for Ampetronic systems in North America, and Ampetronic will represent Listen Technologies solutions in the United Kingdom.

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic are part of Allvida, a rapidly growing group of companies offering products and solutions for accessibility. Systematic Growth formed the group in 2020 to build a company of leading brands in accessibility.

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic have more than 60 years of combined experience providing assistive listening systems. Ampetronic’s Hearing Loop delivers sound directly to a user’s telecoil-equipped hearing aid or cochlear implant, creating a personalized listening experience without having to use a venue provided receiver. Listen Technologies' infrared, radio frequency, portable, and audio over Wi-Fi based systems support assistive listening, interpretation, and tours in various venues and settings, including houses of worship, higher education facilities, performing arts centers, courtrooms, tours, and manufacturing plants.