ISE 2024 Info: Appspace and Aurora AI, Shure's New Ceiling Mic, and More

It's ISE 2024 week. Can't make it to Barcelona? Overwhelmed with where to start on the show floor at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via? Don't worry, we got you covered.

Today, checkout five new products from Shure, Cisco, Appspace, Aurora, and EM Acoustics.

[ISE 2024 Embraces AV/IT Tech Managers]

Shure Introduces Microflex(R) Advance MXA901 Conferencing Ceiling Array Microphone

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure will launch the Microflex Advance MXA901 Conferencing Ceiling Array Microphone at booth 3N300. The new device features a low-profile, round form factor, available in white, black, and aluminum finishes. The MXA901 expands the Microflex Ecosystem portfolio with a modern audio solution ideal for delivering enhanced directional voice capture and reproduction with minimal setup required.

Additionally, Shure announced a preview of Designer 6.0, the next generation of the Designer configuration software. Designer 6.0 represents a complete overhaul of the software’s workflows and user experience, making it easier than ever to configure, deploy, and manage hardware devices within the Microflex Ecosystem portfolio, including the MXA901.

Features of the Microflex Advance MXA901 Conferencing Ceiling Array Microphone to know include:

Easy Integration and Modern Design: The MXA901 offers flexible installation options with a sleek, low-profile design to meet the needs of today’s modern workspaces and minimizes on-table clutter. Available in white, black, and aluminum, the 13.5-inch (34 cm) diameter round form factor is unobtrusive in nearly any architectural setting. It features six available accessory mounts to ensure compatibility with most ceiling types. Plus, the MXA901 is scalable from small to large meeting spaces with one or multiple arrays.

The MXA901 offers flexible installation options with a sleek, low-profile design to meet the needs of today’s modern workspaces and minimizes on-table clutter. Available in white, black, and aluminum, the 13.5-inch (34 cm) diameter round form factor is unobtrusive in nearly any architectural setting. It features six available accessory mounts to ensure compatibility with most ceiling types. Plus, the MXA901 is scalable from small to large meeting spaces with one or multiple arrays. Superior Audio Quality and Control: The MXA901 is designed with Single Zone Automatic Coverage Technology, which covers a 20x20-foot space with minimal configuration needed, enabling users to automatically capture the talkers they wish to hear and avoid distracting noise. MXA901’s onboard IntelliMix DSP includes Automatic Gain Control, Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Noise Reduction and Automatic Mixing to deliver high-quality sound for all participants.

The MXA901 is designed with Single Zone Automatic Coverage Technology, which covers a 20x20-foot space with minimal configuration needed, enabling users to automatically capture the talkers they wish to hear and avoid distracting noise. MXA901’s onboard IntelliMix DSP includes Automatic Gain Control, Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Noise Reduction and Automatic Mixing to deliver high-quality sound for all participants. Premium Security and Certified for Successful Collaboration: It is important for organizations to communicate collaboratively and confidently. Shure’s Microflex Ecosystem devices, including the MXA901, employ a multi-faceted approach to networked AV device security that embraces industry-standard technologies and workflows that span all Microflex devices in the room, ensuring that meetings remain confidential.

Appspace to Showcase Smarter Workplaces with Strategic AI

(Image credit: Appspace)

Appspace will showcase its latest AI-powered capabilities at booth 2V150 in Hall 2. The recent platform development further aims to redefining the landscape of workplace communications and management.

The Appspace AI functionalities connect data from various sources to streamline workflows, drive operational efficiency, and enhance workplace communications. Last fall, Appspace debuted three initial pillars of its AI engine. These focus areas were Insights AI, Generative AI, and Conversational AI.

This week at ISE, Appspace will showcase new AI features including:

Content Narration and Playback: Transforms content for announcements and updates to podcast-style audio segments for easy accessibility and convenience for employees.

Transforms content for announcements and updates to podcast-style audio segments for easy accessibility and convenience for employees. Prompt-Based Queries and Commands: Changes complicated queries into straightforward conversations with AI to streamline workflows.

Changes complicated queries into straightforward conversations with AI to streamline workflows. Smart Suggestions for Images: Delivers AI-driven suggestions for images based on overall text or extracted keywords. This simplifies the content creation process and improves visual appeal.

Aurora Unveils Core Studio AI

(Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

Aurora's ReAX Core Studio AI is a professional grade software for creating graphical user interfaces (GUIs) and control logic code. AI will now allow a programmer to enter in the required parameters and in seconds JavaScript code will appear for use. This will make programming quicker and easier. It will also educate new programmers how to code for different circumstances of varying complexities.

Aurora will be demonstrating at booth 3Q200.

Cisco Collaborates with Microsoft and Samsung at ISE 2024

Cisco, Microsoft, and Samsung unveiled a new meeting room solutions to deliver enhanced collaboration experiences for hybrid meetings. With a collective vision to enable seamless and inclusive meetings for all, the companies unveiled integrated video collaboration solutions for Cisco Room Series. The solutions feature Microsoft Teams Rooms content layout Front Row, with either Samsung’s newly unveiled 105-inch Smart Signage with 21:9 aspect ratio and 5K resolution, or Samsung 4K Smart Signage screens.

[The 21:9 Phenomenon]

The combination of Cisco’s RoomOS-powered collaboration appliances, Samsung’s Smart Signage displays, and the Front Row layout available on all Microsoft Teams Rooms certified collaboration devices provides seamless collaboration that virtually eliminates distance between meeting participants. This collaboration delivers a new standard for fully scalable, manageable and secure solutions for flagship meeting spaces.

Benefits of the partnership include:

Immersive Views: Samsung 5K (5120 x 2160) and 4K UHD displays deliver lifelike, immersive hybrid meetings experiences with vibrant colors, in an ultra-slim design.

Samsung 5K (5120 x 2160) and 4K UHD displays deliver lifelike, immersive hybrid meetings experiences with vibrant colors, in an ultra-slim design. Advanced, AI-powered Collaboration: Customers benefit from advanced camera, audio and speech intelligence capabilities on Cisco devices and in Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Customers benefit from advanced camera, audio and speech intelligence capabilities on Cisco devices and in Microsoft Teams Rooms. Simplified Management and Deployment: IT admins get a fully managed solution in the Microsoft Teams Admin Center alongside unrivalled insights into the meeting room with Cisco Control Hub.

IT admins get a fully managed solution in the Microsoft Teams Admin Center alongside unrivalled insights into the meeting room with Cisco Control Hub. Increased Scalability: The tight integration of purpose-built devices, enhanced software experiences, and comprehensive management tools make it possible for IT and Facilities to deliver hybrid work at scale.

The tight integration of purpose-built devices, enhanced software experiences, and comprehensive management tools make it possible for IT and Facilities to deliver hybrid work at scale. Seamless Interoperability: Users can join fully featured Microsoft Teams or Webex meetings on the same device, without needing to reboot or reconfigure the system.

EM Acoustics to Launch R5

(Image credit: EM Acoustics)

EM Acoustics will unveil the latest addition to its Reference series, the ultra-compact R5, to an international audience for the first time at booth 7H550.

The Reference Series is characterized by its low-profile design and exceptional quality, offering full-range point source loudspeakers that boast remarkably flat frequency and phase responses. At the booth, the EM Acoustics management team will be on hand to showcase the full Reference Series range of precision passive full-range loudspeakers including the new R5, alongside a small selection of its popular EMS Series loudspeakers.

“Introducing a smaller enclosure is a logical step in the evolution of the Reference Series, driven by huge demand from our customers,” said Greg Clarke, EM Acoustics’ brand manager. “Like the rest of the Reference family, the R5 delivers high-caliber point-source audio, unparalleled headroom and exquisite musicality, and we can’t wait to share it with an international audience at ISE 2024.”