ISE 2022: PureLink Joins SurgeX, Just Add Power, HDANYWHERE in Barcelona

Returning to Integrated Systems Europe in Barcelona, PureLink is joined by three strong partners showcasing complementary product ranges. PureLink puts the focus on the two major topics of 8K and USB to address the current market demands.

On display will be 8K capable HDMI and DisplayPort cables with AOC technology as well as splitters, switchers, and eARC extractors for 8K. PureLink’s USB range at ISE includes active USB3.2 cables and switcher sets for conferencing and educational environments. Next to the 8K range and USB products, PureLink also plans to take along its "Daily Heroes" like the 4K HDMI HDBaseT KVM Extender Set PT-HDBT-1002.

PureLink will be accompanied by a leading brand for power protection and conditioning solutions with SurgeX. Its product headliner is the multi-functional Squid power management system, a space-saving 230V / 24V / 5V unit for collaborative flex environments, home offices, and other tight-spaced AV environments that combines surge protection technology with remote analytics and power management. In addition, SurgeX unveils their latest innovations for a solid power foundation in AV and IT system installations at ISE 2022.

Just Add Power will put its award-winning series MaxColorTM 4K60 on display, providing a scalable 4K 60Hz 12bit 4:4:4 distribution platform over existing network infrastructures with integrated seamless switching, 4K scaling and all the image manipulation options that the brand is known for. Another highlight will be Just Add Power’s new Advanced Matrix Programmer (AMP) software, the 2GΩ/3G ST1 Sound Transceiver, as well as the Warp Engine transmitter/receiver to create artistic video walls.

HDANYWHERE will be spotlighting their new and uniquely stackable MHUB S, its solution for bigger projects of up to 48 displays (or more even). With features like downscaling, long-range and compatibility with both their own uControl system and advanced drivers for leading control brands, MHUB S promises to deliver better image quality, less installation time, and lower cost than competing technologies. HDANYWHERE will also be introducing Zone Processors and revealing the next stage in the evolution of uControl for the very first time.

All teams will be available together at one booth throughout the ISE 2022 at Fira Barcelona, Gran Via, from May 10 to 13, 2022.