PureLink is the New Master Distributor for Just Add Power and SurgeX

PureLink is now the master distributor for two strong U.S. specialists: Just Add Power for AV over IP and SurgeX for power management.

(Image credit: PureLink)

PureLink PLUS is the name of the new concept in which the Westphalian Pro AV manufacturer combines coordinated products for the market and thus also intends to secure investments for its customers in the long term.

[Just Add Power Launches Remote Installation Training Program]

As master distributor of the two transatlantic pioneers, PureLink has the opportunity to offer technically complementary products and solutions as a complete package to its own Pro AV portfolio in EMEA. From now on, the two new partners and the extended customer base can benefit from PureLink's logistics, support, and market access services.

"The AV over IP and power management segments are not our speciality, which is why we are entering into strategic collaborations with technology leaders SurgeX and Just Add Power," said Ronni Guggenheim, chief growth officer at PureLink. "With the solutions of these two market leaders, we complement our offering in an ideal way. We look forward to building and expanding our market presence together with our two new partners."