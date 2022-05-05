ISE 2022: APEX CloudPower Amplifiers with New Hardware and Software

APEX will debut a pair of higher-powered models in its CloudPower four-channel installation amplifier range at ISE 2022, together with a feature rich firmware upgrade for the series.

“ISE 2022 marks the completion of the first phase of our CloudPower rollout,” said APEX managing director, Paul Van Hees. “We had requests for higher powered models from the outset, but we took the tough decision to hold back the availability of CP1504 and CP3004 while we made further investment in our supply chain and manufacturing capability. We’re now ready with all four CloudPower models, a firmware release that’s packed with valuable user-requested features, and plenty of exciting future CloudPower developments just over the horizon.”

[Projection Mapping to Light Up Barcelona for ISE 2022]

What to know about APEX CloudPower amplifiers



The 4x 1500W CP1504 and 4x 3000W CP3004 extend the potential applications for CloudPower to encompass sports stadiums, live venues, theatres, upscale houses of worship, and more. CP1504 and CP3004 can be monitored and controlled remotely from any device over the APEX Cloud, empowering integrators to make adjustments without the need for a site visit and creating opportunities for value-added remote monitoring services.



Also making its first appearance on the APEX booth is the V1.2 firmware release for CloudPower, including additions to the IntelliCloud remote WebUI. Among the standout new IntelliCloud features are a mixer facility offering 10 inputs for each amplifier channel, plus a handy built-in signal generator to assist with system setup and troubleshooting.