ISC West: VIVOTEK Showcases New Outdoor Network Camera

VIVOTEK, a leading IP surveillance solution provider, will showcase the new FE9391-EHV-v2 outdoor fisheye network camera with Trend Micro IoT Security during ISC West 2022 (Booth 22015), which runs March 23-25 in Las Vegas, NV.

“The FE9391-EHV-v2 features a detailed 12-megapixel sensor for superb image quality,” explained David Liu, president of VIVOTEK USA, Inc. “It has WDR Pro to maintain optimal image quality in high contrast lighting environments as well as H.265 compression with Smart Stream III to reduce bandwidth and storage consumption to a minimum. Equipped with IR illuminators and VIVOTEK's Smart IR II technology, the FE9391-EHV-v2 can see up to 20m radius in total darkness.”

[Vivotek Announces Facial Recognition Tablet]

The housing is IP66-rated for protection from rain and dust, as well as IK10-rated for robust protection against acts of vandalism. With added NEMA 4X protection, even more extreme offshore applications will not be an issue. The fisheye lens provides a 360-degree surround view with no blind spots, excellent for coverage of open areas such as airports, schools, parking garages, and more.

[Vivotek Launches New Compact Recessed Dome Network Camera]

“The FE9391-EHV-v2 comes fully equipped with VIVOTEK's Smart VCA [Video Content Analysis],” Liu added. “With AI-based deep-learning and Smart Motion Detection, Smart VCA will enable users to quickly and accurately detect event triggers such as intrusion detection and missing object alerts. This suite of analytic functions is only available on our SUPREME line of products.”