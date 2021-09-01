Vivotek Launches New Compact Recessed Dome Network Camera

The What: Vivotek is launching the FD9182-H recessed dome network camera with Trend Micro IoT Security.

The What Else: The FD9182-H is a H.265 recessed dome network camera equipped with a 5-Megapixel sensor, enabling resolution of 2560x1920 at 20 fps. Featuring Vivotek SNV and WDR Pro technology, the FD9182-H is capable of capturing high-quality imagery in both high contrast and low light environments. The NDAA-compliant FD9182-H also utilizes Smart Stream III to optimize bandwidth efficiency.

The Bottom Line: Compact in size at just 3.2-inches in diameter, the recess mounted design enables discreet and elegant ceiling installations, allowing the FD9182-H to blend into any indoor surveillance space such as retail, banking, restaurants, offices and other public areas.