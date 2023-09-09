Introducing the WyreStorm Synergy All-In-One Touchpad Controller

The new WyreStorm Touchscreen Controller SYN-TOUCH10 is going to be available for both the U.S. and International markets. It will come with an adjustable table stand and a wall mount that fits both U.S. and U.K./EU back boxes. Whether you want to place the touchpad on a conference room table, or mount it on the wall near a doorway, we’ve got you covered

WyreStorm released the SYN-TOUCH10, a powerful LAN-based touchpad controller, compatible with WyreStorm solutions and many other third-party LAN controllable devices. The SYN-TOUCH10 is a perfect solution for corporate and education environments by providing a comprehensive control experience for an entire room. The possibilities are endless with a fully programmable and customizable software environment that takes the hassle and frustration out of a typical control system experience. Two-way communication between devices allows for a responsive experience by providing feedback from the equipment, such as knowing which input is selected or if a microphone has been muted.

[WyreStorm on the Future of AV Technology in Higher Education]

The SYN-TOUCH10 is designed and aimed at facilitating simple operation of meeting spaces. It provides a comprehensive solution for today’s demanding corporate and education applications in a simple to use intuitive GUI touch screen. Control all aspects of a room ranging from input switching, display power, lighting, shades/blinds, and even create macros which can trigger different scenes in one press, to make life as easy as possible for the operators. Furthermore, no complicated wirings are needed to get started with the SYN-TOUCH10. You’ll only need one PoE+ Ethernet cable to power and deliver commands. If no PoE+ is present in your installation, a 12V 1.5A DC local power adapter is available.

Customization has never been easier with the Synergy software that provides a fully customizable user interface allowing you to tailor it to your exact needs. This includes custom button layouts and icons, colors, background images, logos, branding and more! The panel is an Android based 10.1-inch LCD with a bright 250 nits Luminance and a resolution of 1280×800 to provide crisp graphics and easy to read text. The 10-point capacitive touch ensures to provide a smart-tablet like user experience.

[12 All-in-one Videoconferencing Solutions]

Finally, building a WyreStorm Synergy solution has never been easier with our offered variety of common design templates tailored for your convenience. Adding more components is no problem either, as you can simply build off the existing template, saving you time and frustration. Moreover, programming the SYN-TOUCH10 is a piece of cake where no advanced programming knowledge is required. Pre-built templates are available for WyreStorm devices making it quick and easy to get up and running with little effort.