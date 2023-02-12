Introducing WyreStorm's Latest AVoIP, Dante-Enabled Solution

By AVNetwork Staff
The NetworkHD 500s series is an HDMI 2.0 solution.

The new WyreStorm AVoIP solution.
(Image credit: WyreStorm)

The WyreStorm (opens in new tab) NetworkHD 500s series is an HDMI 2.0 AV-over-IP solution. It is capable of encoding up to 4K60 4:4:4@8bit over 1Gbps network via copper or fiber connection, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG content. 

The newly launched NHD-500-DNT-TX is the Dante (opens in new tab) version that has the same technical and physical features of the existing NHD-500-TX with the addition of an integrated 2CH Dante and AES67 audio output for enhanced interoperability with other Dante and AES67 enabled hardware solutions such as amplifiers, DSPs, mixers or speakers. 

The new 500-DNT-TX allows Dante to transmit audio from one of two inputs, HDMI or Analog. The analog input can be used as a method to connect BYOD audio devices or perhaps used as a connection to a microphone in a podium/presentation or similar applications. It is specifically practical in scenarios like live events, professional broadcasts, house of worship, and more.  

