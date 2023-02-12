Introducing WyreStorm's Latest AVoIP, Dante-Enabled Solution

The WyreStorm (opens in new tab) NetworkHD 500s series is an HDMI 2.0 AV-over-IP solution. It is capable of encoding up to 4K60 4:4:4@8bit over 1Gbps network via copper or fiber connection, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG content.

The newly launched NHD-500-DNT-TX is the Dante (opens in new tab) version that has the same technical and physical features of the existing NHD-500-TX with the addition of an integrated 2CH Dante and AES67 audio output for enhanced interoperability with other Dante and AES67 enabled hardware solutions such as amplifiers, DSPs, mixers or speakers.

[New Products on the Pro AV Landscape] (opens in new tab)

The new 500-DNT-TX allows Dante to transmit audio from one of two inputs, HDMI or Analog. The analog input can be used as a method to connect BYOD audio devices or perhaps used as a connection to a microphone in a podium/presentation or similar applications. It is specifically practical in scenarios like live events, professional broadcasts, house of worship, and more.