Introducing the New Shokz Zoom Certified Headset

Shokz recently unveiled the OpenComm2 UC. An upgrade to OpenComm UC, the brand’s previous bone conduction stereo headset for the workplace, OpenComm2 UC builds on that legacy with a Zoom Certified headset ideal for all hybrid, in-office, and remote workers who are looking to stay connected to their surroundings so they never miss a beat.

OpenComm2 UC brings an advanced open-ear design for superb, all-day comfort, and sustained situational awareness. It is engineered with Shokz’s seventh-generation patented bone conduction technology to deliver crystal-clear audio while an adjustable, dual noise-canceling boom microphone, which has been moved to the right hand side of the device, delivers high-quality calls. Thanks to the Shokz Loop110 wireless adapter (available in USB-C or USB-A), users are alway connected to your devices, whether you use a Mac or a PC, in the office or at home. Users can take advantage of up to 16 hours of talk time, pair their headset with up to two devices at a time, and enjoy easy switching capabilities for seamless connection and improved work efficiency.

OpenComm2 UC is now also Zoom Certified, which allows users to control Zoom functions via the dedicated headset buttons and enjoy convenient functionality, silky-smooth calls, and seamless collaboration.

OpenComm2 UC headset features: