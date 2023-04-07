Introducing the New Shokz Zoom Certified Headset

Shokz recently unveiled the OpenComm2 UC. An upgrade to OpenComm UC, the brand’s previous bone conduction stereo headset for the workplace, OpenComm2 UC builds on that legacy with a Zoom Certified headset ideal for all hybrid, in-office, and remote workers who are looking to stay connected to their surroundings so they never miss a beat.
[SCN Hybrid World Review: 4 Selling Points for the Shokz OpenComm UC Headset] (opens in new tab)
OpenComm2 UC brings an advanced open-ear design for superb, all-day comfort, and sustained situational awareness. It is engineered with Shokz’s seventh-generation patented bone conduction technology to deliver crystal-clear audio while an adjustable, dual noise-canceling boom microphone, which has been moved to the right hand side of the device, delivers high-quality calls. Thanks to the Shokz Loop110 wireless adapter (available in USB-C or USB-A), users are alway connected to your devices, whether you use a Mac or a PC, in the office or at home. Users can take advantage of up to 16 hours of talk time, pair their headset with up to two devices at a time, and enjoy easy switching capabilities for seamless connection and improved work efficiency.
[Who's Ready for Hybrid?] (opens in new tab)
OpenComm2 UC is now also Zoom Certified, which allows users to control Zoom functions via the dedicated headset buttons and enjoy convenient functionality, silky-smooth calls, and seamless collaboration.
OpenComm2 UC headset features:
- The headset is extremely lightweight, at just 34g, and is coated in soft silicone with a flexible wraparound frame, making it comfortable for all-day wear.
- OpenComm2 UC is now Zoom Certified, which allows users to control zoom functions via the dedicated headset buttons and enjoy convenient functionality, silky-smooth calls, and seamless collaboration.
- With advanced DSP noise-canceling boom microphones and Clear Voice Capture (CVC) technology, vocals are picked up and properly filtered, resulting in clearer calls and smoother voice communication without background noise. Ideal for conference calls and those on-the-go. The adjustable boom mic can be positioned for optimal voice capture and rotated away when not in use.
- Users have a seamless user experience when OpenComm2 UC is connected to your computer via our wireless Shokz Loop 110 USB-A or USB-C adapter. Just plug it in and it's ready to go, with no manual settings needed!
- Bluetooth 5.1, which establishes a strong reliable connection to all Bluetooth devices once paired.
- The headset can be paired to up to two devices at a time and offers easy switching capabilities for seamless connection and more improved work efficiency.
- Up to 16 hours of talk time or up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge. Recharging takes just one hour.
- Quick Charge feature that provides up to two hours of use with five minutes of charging, making it ideal for the professional on-the-go.
- IP55 water-resistant protection is fitting for all-day wear and stays put in virtually any environment, including riding a bike, sitting in a cubicle or working at a construction site.