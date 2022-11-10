Introducing the New AMX by HARMAN Jetpack—4 Things to Know

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, today introduced AMX Jetpack, a new 3x1 switching, transport, and control solution that’s highly affordable for K12 classrooms and meeting spaces. The kit features simple to operate room controls, multiple 4K60 video inputs, and enables voice lift for clear communication with everyone in the space.

Jetpack combines 4K60 4:2:0 HDMI and USB-C video switching and distance transport, room control, wallplate accessibility, and audio amplification in a kit that requires zero programming and provides the security and reliability that AMX is well known to provide. The kit is fully loaded to support a wide range of classroom and meeting space applications and can be controlled through panel buttons, IR, RS-232, TCP/IP, a REST API, a Web GUI, and the Jetpack Management PC tool.

“We are really excited to finally be able to bring Jetpack to the market,” said Jeff Burch, HARMAN Professional Solutions, Director of Video and Control. “There has been an incredible need in K12 and small meeting spaces for a kit that is both truly cost effective and that bundles all the features that these spaces can typically benefit from and will actually use. We designed Jetpack to present all kinds of possibilities for spaces and users and we built it to be really versatile to serve a wide range of needs.”

4 Things to Know about the AMX Jetpack

(Image credit: AMX by HARMAN)

Highly cost-effective and affordable: The AMX Jetpack was purpose-built for K12 classrooms and small-to-medium meeting spaces requiring an affordable and cost-effective solution that combines HDMI and USB-C video switching and distance transport, room control, and audio amplification for voice lift—all in a convenient kit. USB-C and HDMI 4K60 video support: To ensure crisp video resolution, AMX Jetpack supports up to 4K60 4:2:0 HDCP2.2 and can transmit uncompressed video and audio up to 40m/131ft at 4K or 70m/230ft at 1080P over a single shielded Cat 6/6A/7 cable. USB pass-through for smart boards: USB pass-through is included to simplify smart board connections in K12 classrooms and meeting spaces. Built-in USB-C and USB-B Host 2x1 USB Hub. Simplified installation and campus-wide management: Features like onboard Web GUI configuration; CEC, RS232, Relay control, IR Receiver with IR learning and one power supply to power the whole kit simplify the install. Included Jetpack Management Tool software makes it easy to discover and manage all your AMX Jetpack kits on the same network.