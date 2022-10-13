AMX Solutions Helps Monitor Thousands of Sites at Secursat Security Operation Center

The Secursat Security Operation Center (SOC) is more than a control room, but a technological hub used both for security monitoring and as a showroom in the heart of Milan. This is an innovative facility was developed in partnership with Intermark Sistemi and used a slew of Pro AV solutions from RDI, VUWALL, and AMX by Harman (opens in new tab).

“We have found in Secursat a unique partner in the control room vertical and we have provided the best technological solutions on the market, in order to build an innovative control room model,” said Fabio Concezzi, CEO of Intermark Sistemi.

Secursat was founded as an outsourcing of the banking sector to manage traditional security systems through the network, not only for the financial sector but also for retail, industrial, and real estate. However, talking about security means managing risks—monitoring thousands of sites and managing big data from installations around the world to ensure the protection of jobs, buildings and the general assets of Secursat customers.

(Image credit: Intermark Sistemi, AMX)

The complexity of the subject required an uncompromising technological setup that balanced functionality, performance, reliability and ergonomics. The Secursat SOC is certified in accordance with the European Standard EN 50518, which regulates the structural, performance and organizational aspects of an Operations Center. The solutions selected for the SOC were RDI for the operator consoles, VUWALL for the management of the room’s video walls, AMX for the centralized control based on touch panels and ALFATRON (now JOSAWA) for the distribution of signals, based upon both copper and fiber cables.

“We have imagined an open environment without limits or borders to better represent our openness to new technologies and new risk scenarios, remaining loyal to the values that have always guided us, those of an ethical and sustainable business,” said Giuseppe Calabrese, CEO of Secursat.

AMX Control Touch Panels

(Image credit: Intermark Sistemi)

To complete the equipment of the room, AMX touchpanels were a natural choice. The 10-inch, in-table version is always ready to change the layouts of the video wall or activate any functions throughout the entire room. The user interface allows for intuitive and streamlined operations, offering the necessary commands within the first page of the module while leaving fewer common functions to secondary pages. The NX-1200 controller, the smallest in the AMX series, has enough power to handle all room equipment and to automate key functions.

AMX Equipment Used: