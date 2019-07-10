End Users vs. Integrators: Gloves Off at AV/IT Summit NYC

Everyone loves a good rivalry: Yankees and the Red Sox, Batman and the Joker, Achilles and Hector. AV integrators and end users? OK, that one’s not so much fun.

It’s an all-too-common struggle that need not unfold. Unlike other relationships—say, between AV and facilities—the interactions between integrators and end users happen on a plain of common understanding. Both sides are experts on the latest technologies, and both want to provision the best AV system possible. However, motivations can sometimes diverge and the chain of communication can deteriorate, souring the collaboration.

At AV Technologyand Systems Contractor News, we’re always looking to help the industry and its people work better. At the AV/IT Summit on Thursday, August 1 at Citi Field, we’re hosting a panel titled “Real Talk: What Integrators and Tech Managers Think About Each Other” that will tackle the discord between these two parties head-on. In a gloves-off debate, two integrators and two end users will air their grievances, share war stories, and work out a path to resolution and harmony.

Integrators Will Amos of Diversified and Alex Wagner of TAD Associates will take the stage with end users John Hoyt of BlackRock and Michael Judeh of Convene Conference Centers, to cover topics like what to look for in an integrator partner, how to initiate and maintain managed service relationships, and best practices for staying on the same page and working toward a common goal. In the end, all in attendance will have a better idea of how to navigate the difficulties that may arise in this important industry dynamic.

