Nominate Your Products for InfoComm Best of Show Special Edition Awards

Nominations are now open for the InfoComm Best of Show Special Edition .

The Best of Show Special Edition celebrates those products that would have been showcased live at InfoComm, and shares them with 95,000+ relevant professionals in the audiovisual industry.

From now until May 29, 2020, businesses can nominate new products for awards presented by Future publications Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology, Digital Signage, Rental & Staging Systems, Installation, Pro Sound News, Mix, Tech & Learning, and Government Video.

Winners will be announced on the first day of InfoComm 2020 Connected, June 16.

Each nominated product will also be featured in a post-show digital Program Guide that offers an overview of new AV technology released this year.

For more information about the InfoComm Best of Show Special Edition, visit the FAQ page. To nominate, visit the official website.