InfoComm 2023 Impulses: MSolutions Talks Switching Technology and USB

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series.

Today, meet Eliran Toren, CEO, MSolutions.

(Image credit: MSolutions)

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Eliran Toren: InfoComm is one of the largest and most important events in the audiovisual industry, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in audio, video, and collaboration solutions. We specialize in the design and development of advanced test and measurement equipment for the audiovisual industry, which speaks directly to the AV systems integration community. For companies like MSolutions, InfoComm is an important opportunity to connect with customers, partners, and industry leaders, showcase their products, and gain insights into emerging trends and technologies.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

ET: One area is the growing demand for high-speed, high-bandwidth video transmission over long distances, particularly in applications such as digital signage, broadcast, and live events. As more organizations seek to leverage high-quality video content to engage audiences and drive business outcomes, there is a need for reliable and efficient transmission solutions that can handle the demands of high-resolution video formats and large-scale deployments. MSolutions will showcase solutions that address these needs, such as advanced spec 3.0 testing and measurement equipment, and also next-generation USB switching for USB applications.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

ET: We will show a unique switching technology of video and USB that support most cameras in the market, we will also be showing a revolutionary method of USB switching.

What are some of the challenges of migrating customers from HDBaseT to IP-based workflows?

ET: Migrating customers from HDBaseT to IP-based workflows can present several challenges for vendors, including educating customers, ensuring compatibility, infrastructure, training and support, and cost considerations. However, by working closely with customers and providing innovative solutions that offer a gradual transition to AV-over-IP, the vendor can help customers make a smooth and successful transition to IP-based workflows. For example, MSolutions offers a bridge device that allows customers to transition one room at a time, or even one camera at a time, from HDBaseT to IPMX networks.