InfoComm 2023 Impulses: Blackwire Designs Makes Its Show Debut

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series.

Today, meet Kevin Luther, owner of Blackwire Designs.

(Image credit: Blackwire)

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Kevin Luther: InfoComm is the standard when it comes anything commercial related. As we grew in this market sector, we knew InfoComm was going to be the best place to host us for showing off the new products and services we have for dealers. We are excited we are finally able to participate in the show.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023

KL: AV-over-IP continues to be the dominating force behind anything commercial. As manufactures come out with new hardware and software, we are excited to be involved in those new trends and are able to offer additional products and services to complement those systems.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

KL: Blackwire is excited to bring its 'better than direct' philosophy to InfoComm 2023—adding services and value not typically offered by other distributors in the industry. In preparation for the first InfoComm as an exhibitor, Blackwire is excited to showcase how we are helping dealers to complete everyday installations that will lead to satisfied integrators and end users. Our Yamaha MTX Universal Driver allows installers to utilize both the Yamaha MTX3 and MTX5-D audio processors with Control4 systems.

Beyond easy access to products, what value-added services do you offer integrators?

KL: We are committed to taking our manufacturers' product lines and continuously making them easier to use, simpler and faster to install, and with lower project costs for our dealers. Our unique drivers and system-design-assistance services cover major projects in all Pro AV verticals.