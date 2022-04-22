InfoComm 2022: Severtson to Showcase New In-Ceiling Projection Screens

Severtson Screens, a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the commercial, Pro AV, home theater, and cinema markets, will showcase its new Deluxe In-Ceiling Series (DSE) and Deluxe In-Ceiling Tab Tension Series (DST) screens during InfoComm 2022, held in Las Vegas, NV from June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth N2170.

“Severtson’s Deluxe In-Ceiling Series is a collection of in-ceiling, motorized electric projection screens designed for installations requiring a concealed in-ceiling projection screen,” explained Aaron White, home theater and Pro AV sales lead at Severtson. “They are ideal for multi-use environments such as home theaters, schools, conference or training rooms, houses of worship, and other venues where the screen needs to be hidden for aesthetic or functional reasons.”

The DSE surface is fiberglass backed to provide increased flatness by reducing edge curl. The flat surface is designed to last for years with optimal visual performance.

The DST surface is tab tensioned to provide increased flatness and eliminate edge curl. The tensioning can be easily adjusted to maintain a smooth viewing experience. The DST screens also offer an even wider variety of projection materials than the DSE.

The trapdoor at the bottom of both the DSE’s and DST’s case opens automatically to allow the screen to lower, and then closes when not in use.

DSE and DST Deluxe In-Ceiling Series screens can be operated in several convenient ways. The included RF receiver with handheld remote, an external IR receiver connected to the IR eye port, and the 5-12 volt trigger connection allows fully automatic operation synchronizing the screen with the power cycle of a compatible projector. The RS-232 control is also a standard feature of all Deluxe In-Ceiling models.

Deluxe In-Ceiling Series screens are equipped with a powerful motor that provides ultra-smooth quiet operation, extended durability, and reliable performance.

All DSE screen surfaces on the Deluxe In-Ceiling Series are fiberglass backed to reduce edge curl. Matte White (1.0 gain) features true color reproduction and is recommended for dark rooms, while Matte Grey (0.8 gain) provides higher contrast for rooms with ambient lighting, which is perfect for classrooms and conference rooms.

DST Deluxe In-Ceiling Series Tab Tension screens feature Severtson’s signature projection surfaces and optical coatings in Cinema White (1.3 gain), Cinema Grey (1.0 gain), and SēVision 3D GX (1.4 - 3.0 gain). All optical coatings are also available with perforation on custom orders.