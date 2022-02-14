Platinum Tools To Introduce Fiber Optic Cleaner Line at ISC West

Platinum Tools, a leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination, and testing of wire and cable, will unveil its Fiber Optic Cleaner line during ISC West 2022, which runs March 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nev. The two new color-coded cleaners are available in 1.25mm (p/n FC125) and 2.50mm (p/n FC250) sizes.

(Image credit: Platinum Tools)

“These new, easy-to-use, pen-style cleaners have been designed to work with virtually all common fiber optic sizes and connector types, allowing you to clean connectors and ports for the best possible optical performance,” explained Sean Rothermel, Platinum Tools product manager. “With two sizes with color-coded tips for easy identification, all you need to do is push to effortlessly clean fiber ports or connectors. It really is that simple.”

The silk thread provides more than 900 cleanings, and advances automatically after each use for particle-free connections. The unique, two-position cap cleans ports and connectors with the same device. The cleaner weighs only two ounces and is less than nine inches long. The blue tip is designed for LC and MU connectors, while the white tip handles SC, FC, and ST connectors.