InfoComm 2022: Kanto Living to Exhibit New Digital Signage Mounts, AV Carts, and More

Kanto Living (opens in new tab) will be exhibiting a wide range of commercial mounting solutions at InfoComm 2022. The new and featured products on display include brand new AV carts, digital signage mounts, and security tablet stand mounts, available in a variety of sizes and configurations to accommodate the needs of AVIXA members and professional integrators.

“Kanto’s mission is to respond to the needs of our Pro AV dealers and system integrators with products that offer real-world solutions and offer best-in-class features, utility, ease of installation and value,” said Brett Smalley, marketing manager of Kanto. Kanto will be exhibiting at InfoComm 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, June 8–10, 2022.

MPC77 Rolling AV Cart

(Image credit: Kanto)

At InfoComm 2022, Kanto is introducing its MPC77 Rolling AV Cart, specifically designed for use with Logitech Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini video conferencing devices. Designed specifically for videoconferencing applications, the MPC77 accommodates displays from 37-77 inches and VESA sizes up to 600 x 400, and comes with accessories to attach a Rally device either above or below the TV. It also offers mounting holes for a Logitech Tap controller and table mount.

The MPC77 is ideal for use in classrooms, lecture halls, business and government applications, and other situations where a portable all-in-one solution is required. It comes with everything needed to connect an AIO videoconferencing device. It features an accessory panel with mounting holes and slots, to accommodate mini-PCs and other components. It allows for display height adjustment. The 4-inch lockable wheels and easy-to-reach handles provide easy portability. The MPC77 offers convenient cable management to keep cables concealed and out of the way, with space for a power strip.

MTC75 Motorized Height-Adjustable Rolling AV Cart

(Image credit: Kanto Living)

Kanto is debuting its MTC75 Motorized Height-Adjustable Rolling AV Cart, designed for use with TVs and interactive displays from 37-75 inches and VESA sizes up to 600 x 400. Its motorized lift enables presenters to easily set the display to the optimum viewing height. A wired remote control prevents loss or theft, and eliminates the need for any programming.

The MTC75 has attachment points for mini-PCs and other AV components, to enable their secure mounting. The MTC75 includes a convenient camera shelf and device tray. Its lockable cabinet keeps components out of reach to deter theft, and keeps cables and a power strip neatly organized. In addition, cables can be routed through the MTC75’s column, reducing the possibility of accidentally disconnecting cables when maneuvering the stand. The MTC75’s compact base enables it to fit more easily through doorways, and 4-inch lockable wheels and convenient handles allow ease of movement.

MB Series Wall and Ceiling Menu Board Mounts

MBC411T (Image credit: Kanto Living)

Kanto now offers its MB Series wall—and ceiling-mounts for menu boards and other digital signage. The MBW21PT, MBW31PT and MBW41PT wall mounts feature a modular rail system that allows two to four screens measuring 40 to 60-inches each to be mounted adjacent to one another, in either portrait or landscape orientation. The MBC211T, MBC311T, and MBC411T ceiling mounts are ideal for situations where wall space is limited. All six models provide up to 15 degrees of tilt angle, and their modular designs enable additional extrusions to be added to accommodate displays with wider VESA patterns, or the ability to connect multiple units together.

MB Series wall mounts feature push-in/pop-out arms that offer easy access to a display’s AV inputs, and the mounts allow for easy leveling. The ceiling mounts include a telescoping mounting pole to adjust their height from 12.7-39.3 inches from the ceiling, and can support two to four displays weighing up to 66 pounds each. The mounts’ lightweight ceiling plates can be installed before the rest of the mount is put into place, making installation easier. All MB Series ceiling-mount models offer convenient cable management, and all models are now shipping.

iPad Security Stands

SDS150 (Image credit: Kanto Living)

Kanto now offers a wide range of security stands for iPad models with 10.2-inch screens. Available in black or white, the SDS150 desktop, SWS200 wall-mount, and SFS300 floor-standing models provide secure, theft-proof installation. All models enable the iPad to be oriented in portrait or landscape mode, and house the iPad in a locking enclosure.

The SDS150 desktop and SFS300 floor-standing models provide up to 180 degrees of tilt for viewing from either side, while the SWS200’s full-motion design offers up to 90 degrees of swivel to the left or right, and adjustable vertical tilt. The SDS150 can be used either freestanding or bolted to a desk, while the SFS300 can be bolted to the floor and the SWS200 installs into a single stud. All models have convenient cable management systems, and are currently available.