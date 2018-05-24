IHSE to Show VR/AR Extension, Switching Solution at InfoComm 2018

The What: At InfoComm 2018, IHSE will demonstrate an all-new solution to extend and switch immersive reality signals over long distances using Draco KVM systems.

The What Else: Extending the distance between source computers and users, and switching between VR/AR applications are impediments to more widespread adoption of these technologies. IHSE's Draco KVM solutions allow high-performance computers for VR/AR systems, CAVEs, and large LED walls to be located at a remote distance of up to 80 kilometers via a fiber connection. This approach eliminates the need to locate expensive PC hardware equipment close to users or to purchase multiple high-performance computers. Redundancy options for mission-critical systems are also available.

The Bottom Line: The new solution addresses growing interest in virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) systems in a wide variety of pro AV market sectors: in corporate and education applications such as product design and prototyping; in situational training and advanced control environments; and in retail and leisure applications including cinemas, shops, and museums.