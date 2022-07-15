Wachter Joins the HYPERVSN Reseller Partnership

Wachter (opens in new tab) has joined the HYPERVSN (opens in new tab) Partner Community as its U.S. reseller.

"We are beyond pleased to welcome Wachter into the HYPERVSN Reseller Partnership," HYPERVSN USA regional director Aaron Taylor said. "This is a poignant partnering up, as both HYPERVSN and Wachter are two companies focused on tech innovation and digital transformation. We can’t wait to see what exciting and inspiring collaborations we have waiting for us in the future."

(Image credit: HYPERVSN)

Working across the industries, Wachter is a nationwide solutions integrator, which provides tech solutions for digital transformation, including design, staging, and support services to their clients. Partnering with HYPERVSN is the next logical step, enabling it to take Wachter's 3D solutions to new locations and push the American digital signage industry into the future.

"It makes perfect sense that Wachter would partner with HYPERVSN," said Matt Tyler, vice president of strategic innovation and business development at Wachter. "Together with HYPERVSN’s innovative 3D solutions and Wachter’s industry reach and expertise, we are excited to achieve even better results with bigger, more impactful and more creative projects."